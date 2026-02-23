Ramp Metals Mobilizes Drill Rig to Its Cu-Zn-Ag-Au VMS Property

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP,OTC:RMPMF) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized a drill rig to its Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan.

The Company will focus on its main targets Rush, Ranger, Redridge and Runway (Figure 1) as previously described in the Ramp Metals January 15, 2026 press release.

Key Highlights:

  • Rush: Previous drill intervals include 1.21% Cu, 9.34% Zn, 5.59 g/t Ag over 3.53m in Rush-001 and 0.78% Cu, 1.91% Zn, 0.53% Pb, 12.71 g/t Ag over 27m in Rush-010.
  • Ranger: Newly exposed shear zone near original Ranger discovery zone.
  • Redridge: Soil samples up to 245ppm Cu and 852ppb Ag at surface.
  • Runway: Recent surface grab samples reported 0.183 g/t Pt, 92 ppb Pd, and 825 ppb Ni at surface.
  • Permitting: The project is fully permitted through December 2027, allowing up to 150 drill holes.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/284856_3d358c76d4f2b999_001.jpg

Figure 1: Rottenstone SW targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/284856_3d358c76d4f2b999_001full.jpg

"Our original drill programs were primarily based on airborne geophysics and limited prospecting," commented Garrett Smith, Ramp Metals' VP of Exploration. "The property has now seen three seasons of prospecting, combined with ground, borehole, and airborne geophysics. This data should greatly improve the accuracy of drilling. We look forward to expanding upon the mineralization discovered during last year's program and testing new targets across the property."

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Ramp Metals Inc.

Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
jordaneblack@rampmetals.com

Prit Singh
Director
(551) 340-0101

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284856

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ramp-metalsramp-cctsxv-rampbase-metals-investing
RAMP:CC
