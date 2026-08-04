Ramp Metals Intersects 4.0 m of 4.84% CuEq within 28.23 m of 0.86% CuEq in Rush-019, Confirms a Second Mineralized Zone, and Expands the Rush System

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP,OTC:RMPMF) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drillhole Rush-019 intersected 4.0m grading 4.84% CuEq (1.18% Cu, 13.28% Zn, and 9.7 gt Ag) from 139 to 143m at the Company's Rottenstone SW property. This high-grade interval occurs within a broader 28.23m intercept of 0.86% CuEq (0.37% Cu, 1.34% Zn, and 6.48 gt Ag) from 123 to 151.23m. The Company is also pleased to confirm additional mineralization in drillholes Rush-014 and Rush-016 within the 'Deep Zone' (April 15, 2026, News Release). The Rush copper-zinc-silver mineralized footprint now has a confirmed strike length of approximately 250m and remains open along strike and at depth.
Key Highlights:
- Rush-019: 4m (139-143m) of 4.84% CuEq (1.18% Cu, 13.28% Zn, 9.7 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, and 0.24% Pb)
- Located within 28.23m (123-151.23m) of 0.86% CuEq (0.39% Cu, 1.34% Zn, 6.48 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, and 0.17% Pb)
- Also intersected 1m (81-82m) of 1.90% CuEq (1.64% Cu, 9.75 g/t Ag, 0.28% Zn, and 0.05 g/t Au)
- Rush-018: 22.5m (159.5-182m) of 0.93% CuEq (0.43% Cu, 4.33 g/t Ag, 1.52% Zn, and 0.04 g/t Au)
- Includes 2m (177.25-179.25m) grading 3.80% CuEq (0.90% Cu, 10.85% Zn, 3.75 g/t Ag, and 0.03 g/t Au)
- Also intersected 1.5m (189-190.5m) grading 3.16% CuEq (7.78% Zn, 42 g/t Ag, and 0.25% Cu, and 1.90% Pb)
- Rush-017: 3.35m (162.65-166m) of 4.40% CuEq (0.21% Cu, 11.87% Zn, 31.19 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au, and 3.95% Pb)
- Rush-016: 2.4m (112.5-114.9m) of 2.74% CuEq (0.99% Cu, 6.00% Zn, 10.54 g/t Ag, and 0.018% Pb)
- Also intersected 0.6m (277.75-278.35m) of 7.77 % CuEq (3.93% Cu, 12.17% Zn, 32.20 g/t Ag, and 0.24 g/t Au). Confirms mineralization in "Deep Zone" (April 15, 2026 News Release).
- Assay results remain pending for the Runway, Redridge, and Ranger targets.
Table 1: Rush-014, and Rush-016 through Rush-019 Highlight Assay Results. True widths have not been determined.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu %
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|Pb %
|CuEq%*
|Rush-014
|284.30
|287.00
|2.7
|0.69
|7.38
|7.93
|0.04
|0.08
|2.76
|Rush-016
|112.50
|114.90
|2.4
|0.99
|6.00
|10.54
|0.02
|0.18
|2.74
|including
|113.72
|114.37
|0.7
|2.07
|8.06
|12.20
|0.03
|0.02
|4.36
|Rush-016
|277.75
|278.35
|0.6
|3.93
|12.17
|32.20
|0.24
|0.01
|7.77
|Rush-017
|144.60
|146.00
|1.4
|1.29
|8.55
|7.17
|0.03
|0.02
|3.64
|Rush-017
|162.65
|166.00
|3.35
|0.21
|11.87
|31.19
|0.02
|3.95
|4.40
|Rush-018
|159.50
|182.00
|22.5
|0.43
|1.52
|4.33
|0.04
|0.05
|0.93
|including
|167
|182
|15
|0.50
|2.09
|2.98
|0.02
|0.04
|1.11
|Rush-018
|189
|190.5
|1.5
|0.25
|7.78
|42.00
|0.02
|1.90
|3.16
|Rush-019
|78.5
|79.2
|0.7
|1.69
|0.62
|8.80
|0.02
|0.02
|1.98
|Rush-019
|81
|82
|1
|1.64
|0.28
|9.75
|0.05
|0.02
|1.90
|Rush-019
|123
|151.23
|28.23
|0.37
|1.34
|6.48
|0.03
|0.17
|0.86
|including
|123
|124.5
|1.5
|0.51
|0.06
|73.60
|0.37
|1.43
|2.11
|including
|139
|143
|4
|1.18
|13.28
|9.70
|0.03
|0.24
|4.84
Figure 1: Rush Drillhole Overview & Results. Main Zone within the blue dashed line and the Deep Zone within the green dashed line.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/307615_86ecba3604bc3a4a_001full.jpg
The holes reported in Table 1 above represent the remaining holes drilled on the main Rush target during the Company's winter 2026 program. Drilling successfully intersected two distinct zones: the 'Main Zone' and the 'Deep Zone', outlined above in Figure 1. Rush-014 and Rush-016 were the only holes drilled to test the 'Deep Zone', and both intersected copper-zinc-silver mineralization near the modeled plate. Casing remains in place to support a future borehole EM program, which is expected to enhance the Company's geophysical model and guide follow-up targeting.
"We are very impressed with how consistently we are seeing mineralization at Rush," commented Garrett Smith, VP Exploration for Ramp Metals. "With the addition of ground and borehole EM, we refined the geophysical model and hit mineralization in every hole drilled at Rush this year. A number of key intercepts were reported which help to show continuity between our two best drill holes from last year: Rush-001 and 010. We are also very excited to confirm copper-zinc-silver mineralization in the new 'Deep Zone', located to the west of the 'Main Zone' mineralization. Both zones remain open along strike and at depth, which presents a significant opportunity to expand the mineralized footprint at Rush."
Main Zone
All nine holes drilled at the main Rush target during this program intersected ''Main Zone' mineralization (Figure 1). Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization within, ranges from disseminated to massive within the zone, which currently extends approximately 250m along strike and remains open along strike and at depth (Figure 2).
Figures 2, 3 and 5 present preliminary numerical models generated from composited drillhole Cu assays. The coloured shells represent interpolated Cu-grade ranges between and around drillholes and are intended to illustrate the interpreted geometry and potential continuity of mineralization.
Figure 2: Rush Cross-section through the preliminary modelled Cu-enrichment shells. Drillhole assays are measured data. The modelled shells are interpretive estimates and do not represent continuously assayed volumes, geological contacts, mineral resources, or economic boundaries.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/307615_86ecba3604bc3a4a_002full.jpg
Figure 3: 345m elevation slice through the preliminary modelled Cu-enrichment shells, showing the interpreted relationship between mineralized intervals.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/307615_86ecba3604bc3a4a_003full.jpg.
Deep Zone
Rush-014 and Rush-016, were also designed to test a deeper plate target approximately 70m west of the known mineralized trend (Figure 1), successfully confirming the potential for a second mineralized zone at Rush. Rush-014 was the first hole to intersect the 'Deep Zone', returning up to 2.76% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 7.38% Zn, 7.93 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au) over 2.7m (284.33-287m). Rush-016 followed with a high-grade interval of 7.77% CuEq (3.93% Cu, 12.17% Zn, 32.20 g/t Ag, and 0.24 g/t Au) over 0.6m (277.75-278.35m), further demonstrating the strength of this newly confirmed target. The 'Deep Zone' remains open along strike and at depth, providing a compelling opportunity to expand the Rush mineralized system.
Figure 4: Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization encountered in Rush-016 from 277.75-278m
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/307615_86ecba3604bc3a4a_004full.jpg
Preliminary numerical modelling indicates a potential connection between the 'Deep Zone' and shallower zones of copper mineralization intersected in drillholes Rush-011, Rush-012, Rush-013 and Rush-015 (Figure 5). The working model highlights prospective areas for follow-up drilling designed to test the interpreted continuity of mineralization toward surface.
Figure 5: Preliminary Composite Numerical Model. Looking ESE. Oblique three-dimensional view of the preliminary modelled Cu-enrichment shells generated from composited drillhole assays. The coloured shells represent interpolated Cu-grade ranges between and around drillholes within a user-defined model boundary; they do not represent continuously assayed volumes, geological contacts, mineral resources, or economic boundaries. Drillhole traces are shown for reference.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/307615_86ecba3604bc3a4a_005full.jpg
Assay Status
The Company has now received and reported all drillholes completed at Rush in 2026 (Table 2). All samples from remaining unreported drillholes have been submitted to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company will report the remainder of the results once they have been received and interpreted.
Table 2: Drill Hole Locations from Winter 2026 Drilling. All Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 13
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Status
|Rush-011
|155
|134
|-63
|487894
|6212262
|464
|Reported
|Rush-012
|167
|145
|-55
|487894
|6212262
|462
|Reported
|Rush-013
|218
|320
|-57
|487952
|6212167
|459
|Reported
|Rush-014
|329
|285
|-57
|487952
|6212165
|460
|Reported
|Rush-015
|158
|137
|-55
|487850
|6212235
|450
|Reported
|Rush-016
|347
|294
|-57
|487944
|6212135
|453
|Reported
|Rush-017
|296
|260
|-50
|487944
|6212135
|453
|Reported
|Rush-018
|260
|270
|-50
|487915
|6212106
|454
|Reported
|Rush-019
|269
|280
|-63
|487853
|6212073
|462
|Reported
|RS1-001
|271
|314
|-59
|488824
|6212695
|444
|Assays Pending
|RS2-001
|230
|317
|-57
|487187
|6212372
|420
|Assays Pending
|RW-001
|260
|136
|-67
|486457
|6200736
|410
|Assays Pending
|RR-001
|242.06
|130
|-54
|491262
|6202174
|434
|Assays Pending
|RR-002
|230
|135
|-60
|491410
|6202309
|448
|Assays Pending
|Ranger-009
|212
|88
|-53
|492882
|6206863
|410
|Assays Pending
|Ranger-010
|173
|271
|-60
|492882
|6206863
|410
|Assays Pending
Table 3: Expanded Table of Results. A cutoff grade of 0.10% Cu% was used except for the inclusion of select samples
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Cu %
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|Pb %
|Rush-014
|86
|86.5
|0.17
|0.13
|4.60
|0.02
|0.04
|Rush-014
|86.5
|87
|0.15
|0.07
|3.60
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-014
|87
|87.5
|0.65
|0.10
|24.80
|0.07
|0.10
|Rush-014
|87.5
|88
|0.11
|0.07
|2.30
|0.03
|0.08
|Rush-014
|90.5
|91
|0.11
|0.07
|4.20
|0.02
|0.11
|Rush-014
|91
|91.5
|0.12
|0.06
|1.90
|0.01
|0.12
|Rush-014
|95
|95.5
|0.12
|0.16
|2.10
|0.01
|0.23
|Rush-014
|96
|96.5
|0.22
|0.07
|2.20
|0.00
|0.22
|Rush-014
|140.5
|140.8
|0.45
|0.61
|4.90
|0.01
|0.10
|Rush-014
|140.8
|141.3
|0.75
|2.10
|4.50
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-014
|208
|209
|0.13
|0.03
|13.60
|0.02
|0.18
|Rush-014
|247.35
|248
|0.16
|0.23
|1.80
|0.02
|0.01
|Rush-014
|253.5
|254
|0.04
|1.91
|0.70
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-014
|261
|261.5
|0.10
|0.03
|2.40
|0.01
|0.00
|Rush-014
|262.85
|263.6
|0.18
|7.35
|4.50
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-014
|272.6
|273
|1.56
|16.99
|6.80
|0.06
|0.03
|Rush-014
|274.5
|275
|0.17
|0.06
|1.30
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-014
|275
|275.5
|0.10
|0.03
|1.10
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-014
|279.5
|279.87
|0.40
|0.04
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Rush-014
|279.87
|280.2
|0.18
|0.02
|1.40
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-014
|280.2
|280.5
|0.24
|0.02
|1.40
|0.00
|0.00
|Rush-014
|280.5
|281
|0.70
|0.07
|4.00
|0.03
|0.00
|Rush-014
|281
|281.5
|0.22
|0.17
|1.90
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-014
|281.5
|282
|0.12
|0.04
|1.10
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-014
|284.3
|284.7
|0.21
|11.81
|3.50
|0.01
|0.04
|Rush-014
|284.7
|285
|0.56
|0.67
|5.20
|0.02
|0.08
|Rush-014
|285
|285.5
|0.11
|0.10
|1.90
|0.01
|0.04
|Rush-014
|285.8
|286.3
|0.65
|9.25
|7.60
|0.07
|0.01
|Rush-014
|286.3
|287
|0.92
|2.65
|6.60
|0.02
|0.03
|Rush-016
|31
|32
|0.10
|0.05
|<0.5
|0.02
|0.01
|Rush-016
|32
|33
|0.13
|0.05
|0.60
|0.02
|0.01
|Rush-016
|78
|78.5
|0.19
|0.02
|1.60
|0.06
|0.01
|Rush-016
|93
|94
|0.02
|0.31
|6.90
|0.02
|0.17
|Rush-016
|101.5
|102
|0.21
|0.07
|2.00
|0.12
|0.06
|Rush-016
|102.5
|103
|0.36
|0.14
|3.20
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-016
|103
|103.5
|0.43
|0.23
|4.00
|0.03
|0.09
|Rush-016
|111
|111.5
|0.24
|0.13
|2.30
|0.00
|0.09
|Rush-016
|111.5
|112
|0.17
|0.10
|1.20
|0.00
|0.09
|Rush-016
|112
|112.5
|0.17
|0.18
|1.40
|0.00
|0.09
|Rush-016
|112.5
|113
|0.30
|3.64
|7.20
|0.01
|0.05
|Rush-016
|113
|113.72
|0.14
|0.07
|3.30
|0.00
|0.20
|Rush-016
|113.72
|114.37
|2.07
|8.06
|12.20
|0.03
|0.02
|Rush-016
|114.37
|114.9
|0.82
|8.82
|5.70
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-016
|125
|126
|0.11
|0.16
|1.60
|0.00
|0.04
|Rush-016
|197
|198
|0.07
|0.02
|5.70
|0.00
|0.25
|Rush-016
|198
|199
|0.14
|0.06
|7.40
|0.01
|0.40
|Rush-016
|199
|200
|0.21
|0.05
|18.50
|0.03
|0.39
|Rush-016
|200
|201
|0.18
|0.03
|10.40
|0.01
|0.64
|Rush-016
|201
|202
|0.21
|0.03
|13.20
|0.02
|0.91
|Rush-016
|202
|203
|0.18
|0.04
|10.70
|0.02
|0.96
|Rush-016
|203
|204
|0.21
|0.03
|11.30
|0.02
|1.07
|Rush-016
|205
|206
|0.14
|0.03
|13.60
|0.04
|0.40
|Rush-016
|277
|277.75
|0.18
|0.45
|2.50
|0.02
|0.03
|Rush-016
|277.75
|278.35
|3.93
|12.17
|32.20
|0.24
|0.01
|Rush-017
|62.5
|63
|0.63
|0.09
|2.80
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-017
|63.5
|64
|0.14
|0.08
|0.90
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-017
|64.5
|65
|0.45
|0.06
|10.60
|0.07
|0.02
|Rush-017
|65
|65.5
|0.37
|0.05
|8.40
|0.04
|0.03
|Rush-017
|66.23
|67
|1.17
|0.06
|21.20
|0.11
|0.02
|Rush-017
|106
|106.5
|0.12
|0.06
|2.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-017
|106.5
|107
|0.16
|0.03
|3.20
|0.02
|0.01
|Rush-017
|109
|110
|0.12
|0.02
|0.70
|0.02
|0.01
|Rush-017
|125
|126
|0.16
|0.05
|2.10
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-017
|144.6
|145
|3.70
|5.61
|16.80
|0.08
|0.04
|Rush-017
|145
|145.5
|0.58
|10.21
|4.50
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-017
|145.5
|146
|0.68
|8.13
|4.60
|0.02
|0.04
|Rush-017
|146
|146.5
|0.10
|0.10
|2.30
|0.00
|0.16
|Rush-017
|146.5
|147
|0.19
|0.25
|8.00
|0.02
|0.21
|Rush-017
|147
|147.5
|0.10
|0.23
|80.70
|0.11
|7.20
|Rush-017
|147.5
|148
|0.29
|0.29
|6.90
|0.01
|0.21
|Rush-017
|148
|148.5
|0.18
|0.19
|3.00
|0.01
|0.21
|Rush-017
|148.5
|149
|0.13
|0.06
|1.20
|0.00
|0.05
|Rush-017
|154.5
|155
|0.05
|0.05
|19.10
|0.01
|0.73
|Rush-017
|158.5
|159
|0.14
|0.21
|1.10
|0.00
|0.09
|Rush-017
|159
|159.5
|0.11
|0.26
|4.90
|0.01
|0.28
|Rush-017
|161.5
|162
|0.17
|0.09
|3.90
|0.01
|0.15
|Rush-017
|162
|162.65
|0.11
|0.07
|1.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Rush-017
|162.65
|163.15
|0.26
|10.56
|42.90
|0.03
|4.82
|Rush-017
|163.15
|163.65
|0.07
|20.69
|33.40
|0.03
|4.89
|Rush-017
|163.65
|164.15
|0.14
|13.38
|33.20
|0.02
|4.36
|Rush-017
|164.15
|164.65
|0.07
|19.35
|53.40
|0.02
|7.09
|Rush-017
|164.65
|165.15
|0.20
|7.69
|32.40
|0.02
|3.91
|Rush-017
|165.15
|165.65
|0.63
|3.01
|5.80
|0.02
|0.50
|Rush-017
|165.65
|166
|0.04
|6.88
|11.20
|0.01
|1.31
|Rush-017
|166
|166.5
|0.13
|0.04
|1.90
|0.00
|0.17
|Rush-017
|166.5
|167
|0.11
|0.05
|0.90
|0.00
|0.14
|Rush-017
|168
|169
|0.14
|0.19
|2.40
|0.00
|0.13
|Rush-017
|169
|170
|0.09
|0.04
|8.50
|0.01
|0.27
|Rush-017
|173
|174
|0.12
|0.01
|5.20
|0.01
|0.25
|Rush-017
|185
|186
|0.12
|0.04
|2.30
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-017
|189
|190
|0.15
|0.03
|<0.5
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-017
|191
|192
|0.19
|0.04
|1.30
|0.01
|0.12
|Rush-017
|195
|196
|0.11
|0.06
|3.50
|0.01
|0.13
|Rush-017
|198
|199
|0.28
|0.09
|18.90
|0.03
|1.18
|Rush-017
|200
|201
|0.30
|0.05
|16.30
|0.03
|1.07
|Rush-017
|201
|202
|0.20
|0.02
|12.10
|0.02
|0.55
|Rush-017
|210
|211
|0.16
|0.03
|13.20
|0.02
|0.48
|Rush-018
|125
|125.5
|0.10
|0.02
|1.60
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-018
|143.4
|143.75
|0.26
|6.87
|1.40
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-018
|159.5
|160
|0.27
|0.46
|20.60
|0.08
|0.22
|Rush-018
|160
|160.5
|0.50
|0.21
|20.10
|0.04
|0.27
|Rush-018
|160.5
|161
|0.23
|2.14
|4.90
|0.01
|0.07
|Rush-018
|161
|161.5
|0.24
|0.47
|2.50
|0.02
|0.02
|Rush-018
|161.5
|162
|0.19
|0.27
|3.00
|0.03
|0.05
|Rush-018
|162
|162.5
|0.13
|0.06
|3.20
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-018
|163
|163.5
|0.46
|0.39
|10.60
|0.09
|0.05
|Rush-018
|163.5
|164
|1.50
|0.55
|26.00
|0.51
|0.05
|Rush-018
|164
|164.5
|0.11
|0.07
|2.20
|0.05
|0.05
|Rush-018
|164.5
|165
|0.21
|0.03
|3.30
|0.07
|0.07
|Rush-018
|165.5
|166
|0.37
|0.29
|5.20
|0.05
|0.11
|Rush-018
|166
|166.5
|0.16
|0.04
|1.30
|0.03
|0.04
|Rush-018
|166.5
|167
|0.14
|0.70
|1.10
|0.08
|0.03
|Rush-018
|167
|167.5
|0.28
|1.72
|1.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-018
|167.5
|168
|0.28
|2.14
|5.00
|0.12
|0.06
|Rush-018
|168
|168.5
|0.50
|0.31
|3.60
|0.01
|0.05
|Rush-018
|169
|169.5
|1.97
|0.96
|7.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-018
|169.5
|170
|0.56
|2.26
|3.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Rush-018
|170.5
|171
|0.49
|1.09
|2.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-018
|171
|171.5
|1.14
|1.95
|5.00
|0.02
|0.03
|Rush-018
|171.5
|172
|0.28
|0.93
|1.60
|0.00
|0.02
|Rush-018
|172
|172.5
|0.32
|0.54
|2.30
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-018
|172.5
|173
|0.34
|0.36
|5.80
|0.03
|0.17
|Rush-018
|173
|173.5
|0.10
|0.11
|3.20
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-018
|173.5
|174
|1.00
|2.40
|5.00
|0.02
|0.03
|Rush-018
|174
|174.5
|0.47
|0.16
|2.90
|0.01
|0.04
|Rush-018
|174.5
|175
|0.29
|0.10
|1.80
|0.01
|0.03
|Rush-018
|175.5
|176
|0.40
|0.09
|2.40
|0.07
|0.07
|Rush-018
|176
|176.5
|0.53
|0.31
|3.30
|0.02
|0.05
|Rush-018
|177.25
|177.75
|1.33
|14.44
|4.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Rush-018
|177.75
|178.25
|0.57
|15.17
|3.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-018
|178.25
|178.75
|0.50
|9.36
|3.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-018
|178.75
|179.25
|1.19
|4.43
|5.00
|0.07
|0.03
|Rush-018
|180
|180.5
|0.81
|0.15
|8.10
|0.01
|0.04
|Rush-018
|180.5
|181
|0.50
|0.11
|2.60
|0.01
|0.05
|Rush-018
|181
|181.5
|0.32
|0.04
|2.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Rush-018
|181.5
|182
|0.53
|0.08
|2.80
|0.02
|0.05
|Rush-018
|185
|186
|0.10
|0.04
|0.60
|0.00
|0.06
|Rush-018
|189
|189.5
|0.21
|11.33
|44.00
|0.01
|1.76
|Rush-018
|189.5
|190
|0.38
|4.46
|63.00
|0.04
|3.03
|Rush-018
|190
|190.5
|0.15
|7.56
|19.00
|0.01
|0.91
|Rush-019
|78
|78.5
|0.10
|0.05
|0.70
|0.00
|0.02
|Rush-019
|78.5
|79.2
|1.69
|0.62
|8.80
|0.02
|0.02
|Rush-019
|80
|80.5
|0.22
|0.07
|1.80
|0.02
|0.03
|Rush-019
|80.5
|81
|0.17
|0.06
|1.10
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-019
|81
|81.5
|2.17
|0.21
|12.80
|0.03
|0.02
|Rush-019
|81.5
|82
|1.12
|0.35
|6.70
|0.08
|0.02
|Rush-019
|82.5
|83
|0.18
|0.08
|1.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Rush-019
|105
|106
|0.18
|0.04
|10.70
|0.02
|0.26
|Rush-019
|106
|107
|0.07
|0.03
|6.30
|0.01
|0.20
|Rush-019
|107
|108
|0.08
|0.04
|2.90
|0.01
|0.03
|Rush-019
|108
|109
|0.24
|0.05
|16.60
|0.02
|0.66
|Rush-019
|109
|110
|0.36
|0.05
|26.60
|0.04
|0.93
|Rush-019
|120
|121
|0.09
|0.02
|14.20
|0.03
|0.24
|Rush-019
|123
|123.5
|0.28
|0.04
|31.50
|0.11
|0.87
|Rush-019
|123.5
|124
|0.59
|0.06
|87.20
|0.53
|1.59
|Rush-019
|124
|124.5
|0.65
|0.07
|102.10
|0.48
|1.84
|Rush-019
|125.5
|126
|0.16
|0.04
|0.70
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-019
|126
|126.5
|0.26
|0.09
|1.20
|0.00
|0.01
|Rush-019
|126.5
|127
|0.50
|0.04
|1.30
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-019
|127
|127.5
|2.48
|0.14
|9.20
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-019
|127.5
|128
|0.90
|0.14
|3.70
|0.02
|0.02
|Rush-019
|128
|128.5
|0.33
|0.09
|1.50
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-019
|128.5
|129
|1.19
|0.09
|4.60
|0.02
|0.03
|Rush-019
|129.5
|130
|0.23
|0.06
|1.30
|0.01
|0.03
|Rush-019
|130
|130.5
|0.31
|0.09
|1.30
|0.01
|0.04
|Rush-019
|130.5
|131
|0.15
|0.44
|0.80
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-019
|131
|131.5
|0.28
|3.60
|1.70
|0.01
|0.07
|Rush-019
|131.5
|132
|0.74
|1.58
|3.10
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-019
|132
|132.75
|0.10
|0.43
|0.80
|0.00
|0.04
|Rush-019
|132.75
|133.25
|0.42
|7.10
|1.60
|0.01
|0.01
|Rush-019
|133.25
|133.75
|0.38
|2.71
|2.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-019
|133.75
|134.25
|0.77
|7.53
|1.90
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-019
|134.25
|135
|0.61
|0.08
|3.70
|0.01
|0.09
|Rush-019
|135
|135.5
|1.27
|0.08
|5.40
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-019
|136
|136.5
|0.11
|0.13
|<0.5
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-019
|136.5
|137
|0.28
|0.13
|1.20
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-019
|137
|137.5
|0.12
|0.03
|<0.5
|0.00
|0.02
|Rush-019
|138.5
|139
|0.27
|0.13
|1.10
|0.00
|0.04
|Rush-019
|139
|139.5
|1.10
|0.76
|3.50
|0.01
|0.06
|Rush-019
|139.5
|140
|0.41
|8.64
|3.60
|0.03
|0.02
|Rush-019
|140
|140.5
|0.26
|13.17
|2.50
|0.01
|0.02
|Rush-019
|140.5
|141
|0.31
|0.16
|1.50
|0.00
|0.03
|Rush-019
|141
|141.5
|0.13
|0.08
|3.40
|0.01
|0.13
|Rush-019
|141.5
|142
|0.17
|0.12
|12.10
|0.02
|0.69
|Rush-019
|142
|142.5
|0.29
|0.44
|4.50
|0.01
|0.08
|Rush-019
|142.5
|143
|0.22
|14.47
|3.00
|0.01
|0.09
|Rush-019
|144.5
|145
|0.19
|0.03
|1.30
|0.01
|0.11
|Rush-019
|145
|145.5
|0.27
|0.02
|1.30
|0.00
|0.05
|Rush-019
|145.5
|146
|0.17
|0.03
|1.00
|0.01
|0.12
|Rush-019
|146
|146.5
|0.10
|0.05
|2.20
|0.00
|0.24
|Rush-019
|146.5
|147
|0.26
|1.26
|11.50
|0.02
|0.40
|Rush-019
|147
|147.5
|0.27
|5.30
|6.00
|0.01
|0.30
|Rush-019
|148
|148.5
|0.18
|0.10
|2.80
|0.09
|0.16
|Rush-019
|148.5
|149
|0.24
|0.21
|3.40
|0.01
|0.17
|Rush-019
|149
|149.5
|0.20
|1.34
|3.80
|0.01
|0.17
|Rush-019
|149.5
|150
|0.10
|1.40
|2.00
|0.00
|0.11
|Rush-019
|150
|150.73
|1.05
|2.27
|5.30
|0.01
|0.10
|Rush-019
|150.73
|151.23
|0.31
|0.09
|2.60
|0.01
|0.10
|Rush-019
|151.23
|152
|0.16
|0.04
|2.10
|0.01
|0.12
|Rush-019
|152
|153
|0.15
|0.06
|9.80
|0.02
|0.62
Debt Settlements
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to settle outstanding accounts payable in the aggregate amount of $57,227.43 owing to certain creditors through the issuance of 204,383 common shares of the Company (collectively, the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.28 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement").
The board of directors and management of the Company believe that the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company because it will allow the Company to preserve its cash to fund future operations. No new Control Person (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) will be created pursuant to the Debt Settlement.
The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-month and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure
All drill core was logged and photographed on-site. The core was then sawn, with half-core samples placed in sealed bags for shipment to the laboratory and the remaining half retained in the core box. QAQC samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. Samples were transported by Manitoulin Transport to BV at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.
Drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush are analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au) and MA300 packages, for gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice. Copper, zinc, and lead over limits were re-assayed using BV's MA370 package, a multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES finish.
Copper-equivalent grades were calculated using metal prices of US$5.00/lb copper, US$1.30/lb zinc, US$0.85/lb lead, US$3,500/oz gold and US$45.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 80% were assumed for all metals. The assumed recoveries have not been confirmed by metallurgical test work, and CuEq values are presented for comparative purposes only. The following equation is used to calculate CuEq values: CuEq = copper(%) + (zinc(%) x 0.260) + (silver(g/t) x 0.0131) + (gold(g/t) x 1.021) + (lead(%) x 0.170.
Modelling Methodology
The preliminary Cu-grade models were generated using 1m downhole composites of drillhole Cu assays. The composited data were log-transformed and interpolated within a user-defined model boundary using an anisotropic radial basis function, which accounts for greater grade continuity along the interpreted mineralized trend than across it. The resulting shells represent interpolated Cu-grade ranges between and around drillholes and are intended for geological interpretation and drill targeting. They do not represent continuously assayed volumes, geological contacts, mineral resources, or economic boundaries.
Qualified Person
Brett Williams, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals Inc., and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Ramp Metals Inc.
Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities and the Debt Settlement.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Debt Settlement; requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
jordaneblack@rampmetals.com
Prit Singh
Director
(551) 340-0101
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307615