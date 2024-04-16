Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed a 2024 drill program at its Rottenstone SW project and acquired a 100% interest in both the Rottenstone SW and PLD property pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Rottenstone Resources Ltd. dated March 16, 2022.

Highlights

  • Acquisition of a 100% interest in the Rottenstone SW and PLD properties, subject only to a 2% net smelter royalty. The Company has the ability to purchase 1/2 of the royalty (1%) at any time for $1,000,000.
  • A total of 1180m was drilled in four diamond drillholes (Figure 1) at Rottenstone SW.
  • Three of four holes intersected mafic-ultramafic lithologies and Pyrrhotite mineralization. Mineralization styles ranged from disseminated to semi-massive.
  • Core samples are currently being transported to SRC in Saskatoon for geochemical analysis.
  • Two samples from the October field program, 170677 (Figure 3) and 170681, returned significant gold values: 5.11 g/t and 1.09 g/t, respectively.

"We are pleased to share that our recent drill program has concluded successfully, with assays currently pending," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "These findings highlight the potential of our assets and the expertise of our team. We look forward to sharing the results and remain committed to leveraging these findings to drive value for our stakeholders."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_001.jpg

Figure 1: Rottenstone SW - 2024 Drill Holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_001full.jpg

The drill program consisted of four diamond drillholes totalling 1180 metres, targeting two high-priority conductors: Rogue and Ranger. Three holes were drilled at Rogue and the remaining hole was drilled at Ranger. The Company was successful in intersecting significant intercepts of mafic-ultramafic lithologies in 3 of 4 holes. Pyrrhotite mineralization was confirmed with a Niton XL5 Plus portable XRF, and is present in most mafic-ultramafic rock packages. Mineralization styles range from disseminated to semi-massive.

Rogue-02-24 drillhole was drilled to a depth of 350m and tested a conductive anomaly in the centre of the claim block. Mafic-ultramafic hosted Pyrrhotite was intersected across a total of approximately 53 meters and ranged from disseminated to semi-massive.

Rogue-03-24 drillhole was drilled from a pad approximately 105 meters NW of Rogue-02 to a depth of 266m and attempted to pierce the same zone intersected in Rogue-02. Mafic-ultramafic hosted Pyrrhotite (Figure 2) was intersected across a total of approximately 140 meters and ranged from disseminated to net-texture.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_002.jpg

Figure 2: Rogue-03-24 boxes 39 and 40 showing ultramafic hosted Pyrrhotite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_002full.jpg

Ranger-01-24 drillhole was drilled to a depth of 314m and tested a conductive anomaly approximately 3km east-south-east of the Rogue target. Prospecting in October 2023 discovered angular ultramafic boulders and outcrop at this location. Two samples from the October program, 170677 (Figure 3) and 170681, returned significant gold values: 5.11 g/t and 1.09 g/t, respectively. Ranger-01 drillhole intersected ultramafic hosted Pyrrhotite (Figure 4) across a total of approximately 20 meters. Mineralization styles ranged from disseminated to net-textured.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_003.jpg

Figure 3: Sample 170677. Ultramafic outcrop sample from the Ranger target which returned values of 5.11 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_004.jpg

Figure 4: Ranger-01-24 - boxes 11 and 12 showing ultramafic hosted Pyrrhotite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/205634_fee8c517b44e1a50_004full.jpg

Next Steps

The Company will look to further investigate the two conductors tested (Rogue & Ranger) in this drill program and two other untested conductive anomalies on the Rottenstone SW property with an extensive ground geophysical program. The unexpected gold showings from the October 2023 field program add a new level of intrigue to the Rottenstone SW Project. The Company is excited to follow the Ranger target to identify the source of the gold. Information regarding the program and the potential for additional drill targets and further groundwork will be provided once initial assay results are received and a ground geophysical program can be completed.

Geochemical Sampling Procedures

All drill core samples were sent to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (an accredited laboratory) by secure transport for base and precious metal assay. Base metals were assayed by their ICP3 base metal package, which includes a total of 35 analytes by ICP-OES. All assay samples will be analyzed for gold, platinum and palladium using the AU5 Fire Assay Technique.

All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed and sampled by a trained geologist at Ramp Metals' core processing facility. Drill core samples are marked in intervals of up to 1.5m and cut in half using a diamond saw with half sent for assay and the other half saved for reference. Samples are then bagged and zip-tied, with 10-13 bagged samples placed into sealed rice bags for transport to SRC by Company personnel directly. Sample QA/QC procedures were applied by inserting a regular and systematic schedule of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Certified standard reference material, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at a minimum target of 5% insertion rate. Blanks were inserted at the start of each batch (35-36 poly bags) and additionally at the discretion of a trained geologist after samples of high sulphide content. Certified standard reference material and duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 1 in every 30 samples each, alternating between a standard and duplicate every 15 samples.

The Rottenstone SW Property

The Rottenstone SW property is located in the Rottenstone Domain, in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, approximately 115 kilometers North of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The property consists of 12 mineral deposit claims covering approximately 17,285 hectares. The Rottenstone SW property is located along a regional NE-SW structure from the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced 40,000 tons of high grade nickel-copper-platinum group elements plus gold (Ni-Cu-PGE + Au) ore grading 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu and 9.63 g/t (Pt-Pd-Au).

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada. The management team is passionate about green field exploration and new technologies. The vision of Ramp Metals is to make the next big discovery required to fuel the green technology movement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Ramp Metals Inc.
Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
jordaneblack@rampmetals.com

Prit Singh
Director
905.510.7636

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205634

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ramp MetalsRAMP:CCTSXV:RAMPBase Metals Investing
RAMP:CC
Ramp Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Ramp Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP)

Ramp Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Anticipated Trading Date Under the Symbol "RAMP"

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: AAC.P) (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated effective July 28, 2023, between the Company (formerly Anacott Acquisition Corporation), Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") and 1429494 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together, the "Parties").

The Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce preliminary metallurgical and grindability testwork results from the Gaspé Copper Project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula in Québec. Testwork was performed on eighteen composite samples of mineralized drill core from selected intersections of the 2023 drill program at Copper Mountain, and employed a conventional copper-molybdenum flotation flowsheet and reagents.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 13,158,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $25,000,200 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,973,700 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Files Action Seeking to Vacate EPA's Unlawful Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") note that on April 11, 2024 the State of Alaska ("the State") filed an action in Federal District Court in Alaska, seeking to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") veto of a development at Pebble

To read the State's announcement of its filing, see the following link: Press Release - State Files Against EPA in U.S. District Court, Calling Out Unlawful Order on State Land in Bristol Bay (alaska.gov)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Announces Filing of Technical Report on an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Peru" ("Technical Report") in support of the Company's news release dated February 28, 2024 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release. The effective date of the Technical Report is February 28, 2024

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to release the Technical Report for the updated 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which showcases Ayawilca as an attractive polymetallic project with a mix of critical metals and excellent economics using conservative metal prices. The updated PEA introduces significant improvements from the previous study, including a streamlined operation with a more efficient zinc-silver-lead plant and a dedicated tin plant. In addition, the Ayawilca Mineral Resource has a stronger level of confidence following drilling completed in 2023 while the updated conceptual mine footprint is more compact. Ayawilca has a mix of essential critical metals for the modern hi-tech economy, and we look forward to continuing to move the project towards development."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

  • Senior Mining Engineer with oversight expertise in mine planning, design, construction and project management for Matsa, Aljustrel and Neves Corvo's VMS projects on the Iberian Pyrite Belt;
  • Strengthens Ascendant's Technical capability during transition for project development

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Guy Lauzier, P.Eng., who has been appointed as Technical Adviser for its Lagoa Salgada project. Mr. Lauzier will work with the management team to enhance the design, construction and delivery of the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, in Portugal

Mr. Lauzier is a mining engineer with over 45 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. Previous employment experience includes a tenure at projects located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt including MATSA - Trafigura, as Project Manager specializing in project design, control and construction of a 2.2 Mtpa processing plant. He was Project Manager at Lundin Mining's previously owned Aljustrel Project in Portugal, where he was responsible for the engineering and upgrade of Lead/Zinc/Copper circuit, fine crushing and fine grinding system. He organized the reopening of the Moinho mine and the development of the the Feitais mine for 3000 tpd. Prior to Lundin, Mr. Lauzier was a Technical Advisor at Eurozinc Neves Corvo's Mine (IBP) where his responsibilities included Mine Planning, Design, Construction and Project Management as well as the refurbishment of the Lead Zinc plant.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Ramp Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Ramp Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Engages Generation IACP to Provide Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

rare earth investing

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Gold Investing

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

manganese investing

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

Nickel Investing

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

Gold Investing

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

×