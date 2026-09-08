RAMACO RESOURCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UBS GLOBAL MATERIALS CONFERENCE AND JEFFERIES GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC), (NASDAQ: METCB) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City:
- UBS Global Materials Conference – September 9, 2026
- Jefferies Global Industrials Conference – September 10, 2026
As part of the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference, Randall Atkins, Ramaco's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeremy Sussman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Christopher LaFemina of Jefferies Metals & Mining Research.
The discussion is expected to cover Ramaco's metallurgical coal operations as well as recent developments related to the Company's exploratory Brook Mine rare earth and critical minerals project in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Members of Ramaco's management team will also participate in meetings with institutional investors during the conferences.
Additional information regarding Ramaco's investor materials may be found on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and exploring a coal, rare earth and other critical minerals project in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are located in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth element and other critical mineral exploration stage property near Sheridan, Wyoming (the "Brook Mine"). The Brook Mine remains an exploration stage property, and no assurance can be given that it will be successfully developed into a commercial scale mine or that any inferred mineral resources estimated will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources or eventually mineral reserves. Contiguous to the Brook Mine, the Company operates a carbon research facility related to the potential production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com.
Point of Contact
George Cpin
VP, Finance & Investor Relations
info@ramacometc.com or 859-244-7455
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramaco-resources-to-participate-in-ubs-global-materials-conference-and-jefferies-global-industrials-conference-302872331.html
SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.