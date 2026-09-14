Ram Powers a Season of College Football Through ESPN and University of Texas Football Collaborations

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- Ram launches "Nothing Stops Football," a fully integrated campaign spanning TV, social media, digital, experiential, student-athlete influencers and branded content
- Ram is the Official Tailgate Truck Sponsor of ESPN College Football with a season-long presence across the sport's biggest moments, including the College Football Playoff (CFP)
- Ram becomes a proud sponsor of Texas Athletics, including student-athlete influencer opportunities with Longhorns football players Cam Coleman, Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, Jelani McDonald and Trevor Goosby
- Multicultural campaign supporting "Nothing Stops Football" to launch later this month
Ram moves the chains, deepening its connection to college football through its relationship with Disney Advertising and ESPN College Football, plus a new sponsorship of University of Texas Athletics, bringing the brand closer to fans, athletes and some of the sport's biggest moments throughout the 2026 season.
At the center of the effort is "Nothing Stops Football," Ram's new season-long marketing campaign celebrating the determination, resilience and drive shared by college football fans and Ram owners. The campaign will run across television, streaming, digital and social media platforms, supported by athlete-driven content, live experiences and creator partnerships.
"The strategy behind Ram's 'Nothing Stops Football' effort is simple: show up authentically in the moments that matter most to college football fans," said Nate Buelow, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. "With 'Nothing Stops Football,' we're building a fully integrated campaign that meets fans wherever they consume the game, from ESPN broadcasts and social feeds to tailgate lots, live experiences and athlete-driven content. By connecting these touchpoints, we're creating a season-long platform that keeps Ram at the center of college football culture."
As the official truck sponsor of the CFP, Ram will be prominently featured across ESPN College Football throughout the regular season, postseason and College Football Playoff, spanning live broadcasts, studio shows, digital content and championship coverage.
"From the tailgate to the final whistle, Ram is showing up where college football lives and connecting with one of the most passionate audiences in sports," said Matt VanDyke, CEO of Ram. "Our 'Nothing Stops Football' campaign reflects the never-quit attitude built into every Ram truck while celebrating the grit, pride and determination that unites football fans and truck owners alike."
Ram is also teaming up with the Longhorns through a sponsorship with Longhorn Sports Properties, a division of college sports media, and data leader Learfield, engaging one of college football's most passionate fan bases through the integration of Texas Athletics' intellectual property, iconic facilities and Longhorns Football student-athletes. The collaboration will come to life through original content, social storytelling, dealership activations and game-day experiences.
Ram's influencer agreements with Longhorns Football student-athletes include Cam Coleman, Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, Jelani McDonald and Trevor Goosby, who will appear across campaign creative, digital content and social media activations throughout the season. Their participation brings authentic voices to the campaign while extending Ram's reach across college football culture.
A multicultural component of Ram's "Nothing Stops Football" campaign, connecting the brand with a broader audience through culturally relevant storytelling and content, will launch later this month.
The campaign launches ahead of the 2026 college football season and runs through the College Football Playoff National Championship.
"Nothing Stops Football" was created by the Ram brand in partnership with Doner.
Ram Brand
Ram offers a full lineup of on- and off-road performance pickups and commercial vehicles, including the light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks and ProMaster vans. Ram's segment-leading products include the 777-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX and the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup - the first and only muscle trucks offering power from three distinct HEMI® V8 powertrains. In the commercial space, Ram Professional supports businesses of all sizes with pickups, chassis cab trucks and vans engineered to be work-ready and purpose-built for durability, capability and productivity. Globally, Ram offers a broad portfolio ranging from the Ram 700 and Rampage compact pickups to the midsize Ram 1200 and a full range of ProMaster vans.
Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis