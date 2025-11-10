Rakovina Therapeutics to Present New Data Highlighting CNS-Penetrant ATR and PARP1 Inhibitors at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Rakovina Therapeutics to Present New Data Highlighting CNS-Penetrant ATR and PARP1 Inhibitors at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Rakovina" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV)(FSE: 7JO0) a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-enabled drug discovery, today announced that new data will be presented in two posters at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, taking place November 19–23, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The presentations will highlight Rakovina's AI-driven programs to discover and develop next-generation DNA-damage response (DDR) inhibitors engineered for central nervous system (CNS) penetration, supporting the development of potential new treatment options for primary and metastatic brain cancers. Presentation Details:

Title: Discovery and development of a novel CNS-penetrating ATR inhibitor
Session: Poster Session – DNA Repair (DNAR-05)
Date/Time: November 21, 2025 | 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. (HST)

Title: Discovery and development of novel CNS-penetrating PARP1-selective inhibitors
Session: Poster Session – DNA Repair (DNAR-06)
Date/Time: November 21, 2025 | 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. (HST)

The first poster presents results from Rakovina Therapeutics' kt-5000AI ATR inhibitor program, developed in collaboration with Variational AI. The program leverages the ENKI™ generative AI platform to design and optimize CNS-penetrant ATR inhibitors with favorable pharmacologic properties for the potential treatment of brain cancers. The data highlight the discovery of potent, selective ATR inhibitors that demonstrate activity against treatment-resistant tumor phenotypes.

The second poster presents progress from the Company's kt-2000AI PARP inhibitor program, developed using the Deep Docking™ AI-accelerated drug discovery platform. The program applies ultra-large-scale virtual screening to evaluate billions of compounds in silico, rapidly identifying and optimizing PARP1-selective, CNS-penetrant inhibitors with desirable pharmacologic properties. The data illustrate how this approach enables deep exploration of chemical space and efficient discovery of next-generation candidates designed to address the limitations of first-generation PARP inhibitors.

"The Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting is a premier global forum for advances in brain cancer research, and we're proud to share our latest data at this year's conference," said Prof. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. "Our participation reflects Rakovina's ongoing efforts to develop first-in-class DNA-damage response inhibitors designed to reach the brain. By combining AI-accelerated medicinal chemistry with the world-class infrastructure at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver Prostate Centre, we are advancing next-generation therapies targeting ATR and PARP1 pathways aimed at improving outcomes for patients with aggressive and treatment-resistant brain cancers."

About the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO)
The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, held in partnership with the World Federation of Neuro-Oncology Societies (WFNOS), is the premier global conference dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of brain cancers. The 2025 meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, will unite leading researchers, clinicians, and industry innovators from around the world to showcase groundbreaking discoveries and emerging therapeutic strategies in neuro-oncology. Recognized as one of the most influential forums in the field, SNO provides an unparalleled opportunity for visibility and collaboration across the global brain cancer community. For more information, please visit: https://www.soc-neuro-onc.org/SNO2025/SNO2025/Home.aspx

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.
The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA
Director, Corporate Development
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com
778-773-5432


