Rakovina Therapeutics Showcases Compelling Preclinical Data on AI-Discovered CNS-Penetrant ATR/mTOR Inhibitors at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Rakovina Therapeutics Showcases Compelling Preclinical Data on AI-Discovered CNS-Penetrant ATR/mTOR Inhibitors at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Rakovina" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV)(FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-enabled drug discovery, today announced impressive results from its AI-enabled ATR program at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting which took place November 19-23 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The poster, titled " Discovery and development of a novel CNS-penetrating ATR inhibitor: Dual inhibition of ATR and mTOR in PTEN-deficient tumors ," highlights the discovery and early characterization of novel ATR/mTOR dual inhibitors designed using the Enki™ generative AI platform. The compounds are engineered to modulate two well-established cancer-driving pathways that, despite their importance, have never before been combined in a single therapeutic agent. Notably, Rakovina's lead molecules were designed specifically to cross the blood–brain barrier and reach tumor cells within the central nervous system, supporting their potential relevance in primary brain cancers and cancers with a high risk of brain metastasis.

Rakovina's senior management team presented the findings showing that the AI-discovered ATR+mTOR inhibitors achieve meaningful CNS penetration, addressing a key limitation of current clinical ATR inhibitors, which have poor CNS distribution. In direct comparisons, multiple Rakovina compounds showed >50% ATR inhibition at 1 µM and exhibited equal or greater enzymatic potency than leading ATR inhibitors ceralasertib, tuvusertib, and elimusertib, while maintaining similar PIKK-family selectivity.

Importantly, these compounds were engineered with a mechanistic rationale to co-target ATR and mTOR, two pathways on which PTEN-deficient tumors (including those prone to brain metastasis) are highly dependent. By simultaneously blocking ATR-mediated DNA damage response and mTOR-driven survival signaling, these CNS-penetrant inhibitors have the potential to overcome key resistance mechanisms in PTEN-deficient cancers and deliver therapeutic effects not achievable with ATR-only agents.

PTEN deficiency in cancer

PTEN is one of the most frequently lost tumor-suppressor genes in human cancer and serves as a key brake on the PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway that governs cell growth, metabolism, and survival. Its loss promotes unchecked proliferation, genomic instability, therapy resistance, and aggressive tumor progression.

PTEN deficiency is particularly prevalent in cancers with a high propensity for CNS spread, including ovarian, lung, breast, and melanoma - where tumor cells rely heavily on mTOR-driven growth and survival. In these settings, mTOR becomes an adaptive escape pathway, especially under ATR inhibition, allowing PTEN-deficient tumors to accelerate growth and diminish the effectiveness of ATR-only therapeutic strategies.

Prevalence of PTEN deficiency and CNS metastases in major cancers
Cancer type Approximate frequency of PTEN loss Est. CNS Metastases Prevalence
Lung cancer ~ 35-55 % ~55% in NSCLC
Breast cancer ~ 30-40 % ~40%
Prostate cancer ~ 25-50 % ~8%
Colorectal cancer ~ 10-40 % ~6%
Ovarian cancer ~ 30-50 % ~5%
Endometrial carcinoma ~ 50 % 1-2%
Glioblastoma (brain) ~ 80-85 % n/a (primary brain tumor)

Using the ENKI generative AI platform, the Company designed a virtual library of 138 predicted compounds, from which, 43 priority molecules were synthesized for evaluation in biochemical and cellular assays. Multiple compounds demonstrated >50% inhibition of recombinant ATR at 1 µM and exhibited potency comparable to or exceeding ATR inhibitors currently in development including ceralasertib, tuvusertib, and elimusertib.

Pharmacokinetic profiling in mice following a single 5 mg/kg intraperitoneal dose revealed favorable tolerability, metabolic stability in human liver microsomes, and measurable CNS exposure, supporting further evaluation in brain tumor models.

"Sharing these data at SNO is an important milestone for our ATR/mTOR program," said Prof. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. "To our knowledge, no company has previously generated a single small-molecule therapeutic designed to combine ATR and mTOR inhibition with CNS penetration. Seeing generative AI propose compounds with this level of precision gives us a fundamentally new way to address these difficult-to-treat cancers with a high risk of brain involvement."

"The reception to our data at SNO has been very encouraging," added Jeffrey Bacha, executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. "This program showcases how combining Variational AI's Enki™ platform with the translational capabilities at the Vancouver Prostate Centre allows us to rapidly pursue differentiated DDR-targeted therapeutics with potential clinical relevance in areas of significant unmet need."

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA
Director, Corporate Development
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com
778-773-5432


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.RKV:CATSXV:RKVLife Science Investing
RKV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Precious Metals Investing

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Base Metals Investing

Orlando Mineral Resource Grows again following Inclusion of Bismuth and Silver

base metals investing

Large Step-Out Hole Shows Strike Continuity of High-Grade Copper