Rain Enhancement Technologies to Discuss Business Progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / RAIN Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leader in ionization-based weather modification technology, today announced it will host a live webcast to discuss the business's progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time.
Webcast Information
To participate in this event, please join approximately 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the webcast.
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM EDT
Toll & International: 877-545-0523 │ 973-528-0016
Passcode: 602362
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3170/54400
Webcast Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event.
Web replay & transcript: https://investor.rainenhancement.com/events-presentation#documents
About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.
Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.
Media Contacts
Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
321-473-7407
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com
Linda Maynard
Rain Enhancement Technologies
(617) 869-4832
linda@rainenhancement.com
SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies
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