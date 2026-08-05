Rain Enhancement Technologies to Discuss Business Progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Rain Enhancement Technologies to Discuss Business Progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / RAIN Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leader in ionization-based weather modification technology, today announced it will host a live webcast to discuss the business's progress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Webcast Information

To participate in this event, please join approximately 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the webcast.

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM EDT

Toll & International: 877-545-0523 │ 973-528-0016

Passcode: 602362

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3170/54400

Webcast Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event.

Web replay & transcript: https://investor.rainenhancement.com/events-presentation#documents

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.
Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Media Contacts
Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
321-473-7407
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard
Rain Enhancement Technologies
(617) 869-4832
linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rain Therapeutics Inc.RAINnasdaq:rain
RAIN
The Conversation (0)
Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Red Metal Resources Ltd. ("Red Metal" or the "Company") (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF, OTCPINK: RMESF, FSE: I660) is providing an update on the impact of recent rainfall in the Vallenar region of Chile's Atacama Region on activities at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (June 24, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that a total of 2,800 meters of diamond drilling is planned for the Andong Bor copper-gold target in Cambodia over the coming months. Drilling... Keep Reading...
Drilling Recommences at Big Lake Uranium Discovery, South Australia

Drilling Recommences at Big Lake Uranium Discovery, South Australia

Alligator Energy Limited ASX:AGE (Alligator or the Company) is pleased to advise that its follow- up drill program at the Big Lake Uranium Project (Big Lake) in the Lake Eyre Basin, South Australia is now underway after a hiatus due to persistent rain following the initial discovery success in... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update investors on its maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, which continues on track and on budget. The program is now... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") is well underway to complete Cambodia's onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas 2-D... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek

Related News

oil and gas investing

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

gold investing

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek

gold investing

Gold Producers Offset Price Decline With Strong Q2 Output

critical metals investing

Todd Stone: Canada Must Close Critical Minerals’ “Valley of Death”

uranium investing

Eagle Nuclear Added to Solactive Global Uranium Index