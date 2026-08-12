Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports Business Progress, Hosts Webcast Today

Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports Business Progress, Hosts Webcast Today

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / RAIN Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced business progress highlights across its operational, scientific, and commercial initiatives. The Company will host a live webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss these highlights and take questions.

Business Progress Highlights

Utah pilot validation: A full winter season at RET's La Sal Mountains site near Moab, Utah showed greater than 20% Snow Water Equivalent enhancement, independently validated by Utah State University's Dr. Binod Pokharel, translating to an estimated 8,750 acre-feet of incremental water.

Colorado state-backed pilot: The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Colorado River District, and Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District have backed RET's application for a state-funded pilot in Steamboat Springs, targeting installation by October 2026.

Scientific validation: RET presented four peer-reviewed field studies at the American Meteorological Society's Madison Summit, including what it believes is the first North American field evidence that ground-based ionization increases wintertime snowpack.

International expansion: On August 5, 2026, RET signed an exclusive agreement with UASIT to market its WETA platform in Turkey, beginning with the Eğirdir Lake Basin in Isparta Province.

"A year ago, we were talking about this technology in terms of promise and potential. Today, we're talking about it in terms of results," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Our installs prove the technology works, and our focus now is converting that validation into orders."

Webcast Details

Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 602362

An archived replay will be made available on the Company's investor site, https://investor.rainenhancement.com/

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding the support for the funding and award of a state-funded pilot, (2) statements regarding the execution of an exclusive agreement to market and sell the Company's WETA platform in Turkey; (3) references with respect to the anticipated benefits and effectiveness of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (4) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (5) the projected technological developments of RET; and (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time, and on Form 10-Q for the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
321-473-7407
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard
Rain Enhancement Technologies
(617) 869-4832
linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies



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