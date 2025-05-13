White Cliff Minerals

Rae Copper Project delivers further high-grade mineralisation with 63m @ 2.23% Copper

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce further assay results from the recent reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.

  • Further assays from Danvers confirm a shallow, high grade copper system that remains open at depth and along strike
  • Drilling continues to prove, previously unknown and untested, extensions to high grade mineralisation
  • Highlights from DAN25002:
    • 63m @ 2.23% Cu & 7.1g/t silver (Ag) from 9.14m, including a high-grade intercept of 15m @ 5% Cu & 16.9g/t Ag from 18.29m
  • DAN25004 returned two significant copper intervals:
    • 38m @ 1% Cu & 1.89g/t Ag from 7.62m, and
    • 72m @ 1.08% Cu & 4.22g/t Ag from 62.48m, including a high-grade intercept of 14m @ 2.32% Cu from 106.68m
  • Pre collar drilling at Hulk is complete, ready for an upcoming diamond drilling campaign
  • The Company is advancing discussions with its contracting partners to undertake targeted airborne geophysical surveys at Danvers across the 9.1km target fault zone and to also utilise the proven down hole electromagnetic survey across the broader Rae project which will support and help target these future campaigns
  • Further assays to come pending release from the laboratory

“Assays from Rae continue to exceed expectations: 175m @ 2.5% Cu, 58m @ 3.08% Cu, 52m @ 1.16% Cu and now further significant intercepts of 63m @ 2.23% Cu and 72m @ 1.08%. These high-grade intercepts from surface are rare in the exploration world as explorers over recent times have had to go deeper and deeper to identify additional copper resources.

Being the first mover into this highly prospective location, after more than a decade of inactivity due to political constraints – securing the licences organically and now having undertaken our first drill program, positions us well both for future work programmes and facilitate further discoveries.

We are not surprised by the increased attention into the broader region by many players. Infrastructure enhancements at Yellowknife and increased activity along the north-west passage provide far easier access than in previous decades when the last serious exploration was undertaken.

More recently we have seen increased state and federal conversations around road and port infrastructure development in this area to support regional development. Logistics that will positively impact the Rae Project. Given the project area is less than 80km by road to the deep-water port of Kugluktuk, these results will surely focus the spotlight on the development opportunities and benefits to the local and regional stakeholders.

The Rae Project area has the potential to help meet the global production void through proper systematic assessment of this underexplored copper landholding and we continue to look forward to updating shareholders with the next round of results as they come to hand over the coming weeks.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcncopper investingCopper Investing
WCN:AU
