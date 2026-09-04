Radoff-JEC Group Calls on Meeta Gulyani to Immediately Resign from Seer, Inc.'s Board of Directors

Believes Ms. Gulyani Is Not Qualified to Serve on the Board and That Her Membership on the Special Committee Has Not Served Stockholders' Best Interests
Bradley L. Radoff and Michael Torok, who collectively own approximately 7.7% of the outstanding shares of SEER, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), today issued the following open letter to director Meeta Gulyani.
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September 4, 2026
Seer, Inc.
3800 Bridge Parkway, Suite 102
Redwood City, California 94065
Attn: Meeta Gulyani
Dear Ms. Gulyani,
As you know, we are significant stockholders of Seer, Inc. ("Seer" or the "Company"), collectively owning approximately 7.7% of the Company's outstanding shares.
We respectfully request that you immediately resign from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").
You joined the Board despite having no prior public company board experience.
When you joined the Seer Board in November of 2021, the Company highlighted the significance of your role at Merck KGaA, but you subsequently left that role in 2023 and no longer work there. 1
When you joined Seer's Board, the Company had a roughly $1.5 billion market capitalization. 2 Now, its market capitalization is just over $100 million. 3 Seer's share price has declined over 90% during your tenure. 4
You have never purchased a single share of the Company despite Seer's shares trading at a discount to net cash.
Your lack of public company board experience is currently on full display. You are one of only two Seer directors who potentially have the requisite independence to serve on the Company's Special Committee. The two-member Special Committee that you are part of has refused to adequately explain its purpose or work to stockholders. Your only contribution to our meeting with the two-member Special Committee to discuss our fourth acquisition proposal was to sit quietly and take notes. The only time you spoke was at the very end of the meeting when you were asked whether you had any questions and you said "no."
We believe you are in way over your head and urge you to immediately step down in the best interests of all Seer stockholders.
Sincerely,
Bradley L. Radoff and Michael Torok
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1 Company DEFC 14A filed on 06/03/2026.
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2 FactSet, as of 11/29/2021.
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3 FactSet, as of 09/03/2026.
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4 FactSet, as of 09/03/2026.
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Greg Lempel
greg@fondrenlp.com