R3D Secures Additional Funding

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Trending Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
R3D Resources

R3D Secures Additional Funding

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to note that it has received a commitment from an Investor to participate in a $480,000 Convertible Note in R3D and provides an update on the Rights Issue currently being conducted by the Company.

Key Points:

  • $480,000 received from an investor introduced to the Company by directors Dr Alistair Lewis and Dr Stephen Bartrop in a cash advance, pending issue of a Convertible Note on terms to be finalised;
  • Rights Issue raising up to $1.5 million at $0.05 per share to be extended by a further week, to 27 March 2024; and
  • Confidential, incomplete discussions are underway with prospective underwriters for the Rights Issue – including a related party underwriter.

Convertible Note

The Company has secured a commitment from an Investor to participate in a Convertible Note raising totalling $480,000, converting at $0.05 per Share. The $480,000 has been advanced to the Company prior to finalising terms of the Convertible Note and execution of formal documentation. In the time between the receipt of the funds and the issue of the Convertible Note, the Company has agreed to treat the funds as an unsecured loan on ordinary commercial terms. Further details of the terms of the advance, and the Convertible Note is set out in Annexure A.

The Investor was introduced to the Company by directors Alistair Lewis and Stephen Bartrop, although the Investor is not a party related to the Company or either director.

Rights Issue

The Rights Issue is a 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue), which opened on 24 November 2023.

Eligible Shareholders can review the Rights Issue Prospectus and apply from the Company’s website: www.r3dresources.com.au or at www.computersharecas.com.au/r3dnrri.

The Company intends to further extend the Rights Issue offer open period until 27 March 2024 citing the impending completion of negotiations with certain parties who will commit to an underwriting of the Rights Issue. One of the parties with whom discussions are ongoing is a related party of the Company, being an entity controlled by Dr Stephen Bartrop. Any such underwriting would be on arms’ length terms.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from R3D Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingzinc investingasx:r3dgold investingr3d resourcesGold Investing
R3D:AU
The Conversation (0)
Magnetic Resources

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its A$12 million (before costs) single tranche placement to sophisticated, professional and institutional investors (Placement or Offer).

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share, an increase from the fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2023 of US$0.15 per common share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid 2023 Annual Results and Transition to Progressive Dividend Policy

Designated News Release
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

"With a record eight acquisitions totalling just over $1 billion in commitments, we bolstered our growth strategy in 2023, enhancing our production profile and supporting our long-term, growth forecast of approximately 40% over the next five years," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Our diversified portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets continued to deliver solid operating results, and we are pleased to have met our annual production guidance, achieving approximately 620,000 gold equivalent ounces. Furthermore, we have now recouped over 100% of the value of our initial upfront investments since inception, an accomplishment which is particularly noteworthy given the significant reserve and resource base underpinning our portfolio, supporting decades of forecasted remaining mine life. To reinforce our confidence in the sustainability and growth potential of Wheaton, we are pleased to announce a transition to a new progressive dividend policy, marked by an increase in our 2024 annual dividend. As we embark on what we anticipate being a phase of substantial and meaningful growth, our dedication to deploying capital in a manner that generates value for not only our shareholders, but also our partners and communities, remains unwavering."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has applied for three new exploration licences covering 720 km2 north of and contiguous with the company’s 100%-owned Arkun project, located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of south-west Western Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
brian leni, mine site

Brian Leni: Gold Stocks Now the "Most Glaring" Bull Market Opportunity

Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, shared his thoughts on sentiment in the resource sector, saying it's probably the worst he's ever seen. In his view, that's an indication that a turnaround is on the way.

"I think we've got to be near a bottom," he told the Investing News Network (INN) on the sidelines of this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

In the near term, Leni believes gold stocks present the "most glaring opportunity" for a bull market.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Magnetic Resources NL (‘MAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

Operations Update

CEO Transition Plan

Related News

manganese investing

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

Oil and Gas Investing

Operations Update

Lithium Investing

CEO Transition Plan

Oil and Gas Investing

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

×