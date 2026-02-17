/R E P E A T -- Scotiabank to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results/

Scotiabank will announce its first quarter results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Scotiabank Results News Release

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The results will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

  • Via telephone, in listen-only mode, at 647-557-5524 or 1-888-440-4083 (North America toll-free) using access code 6343333#. Please call shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • On the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations.

The call will feature a presentation by Scotiabank executives, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay will be available between Tuesday, February 24, 2026 and Tuesday, March 3, 2026, by calling 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 (North America toll-free). The access code is 6343333#.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations following the call.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank. 

