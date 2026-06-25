Quizam Closes $150,000 Private Placement

Quizam Closes $150,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation
 

June 25th 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C: QQ) is pleased to announce that the 3,000,000  Unit PP @ $0.05 is now closed. This Private Placement was announced on May 28th 2026..

 

The Unit Private Placement consists of 3,00,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a full share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for 24 months.

 

Subscription details are as follows: 8 Placees;  

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi CEO)  – 1,000,000 units.

 

This News Release was released by Director Russ Rossi.

The Capital raised will be used as general working capital.

There are no Bonuses, Finders Fees, Commissions or Options paid in connection with this Private Placement

 

About Quizam Media Corp.

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

  

Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

                             

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

www.quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

 
   
   

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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