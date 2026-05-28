Quizam Announces $150,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Quizam Announces $150,000 Financing @ $0.05 with 24 months FULL warrant at $0.15
May 28th 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE: QQ,OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a Full share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for 24 months. Insider CEO Russ Rossi will be subscribing to 1,000,000 units.
This News Release is released by Director Russ Rossi.
The Capital raised will be used as general working capital.
There are no Bonuses, Finders Fees, Commissions or Options paid in connection with this Private Placement
About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis
Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This
news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of
potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future
events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.
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