Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quetzal Copper

Quetzal Copper: Copper Exploration to Help Secure North America’s Supply Chain


Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q) focuses on three drill-ready copper projects in British Columbia, Canada: Princeton, Big Kidd and DOT, all situated in the copper-rich jurisdiction of British Columbia and nearby producing mines such as Teck's Highland Valley copper mine, Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine, and the Craigmont mine.

Quetzal Copper's focus on copper is very attractive given current supply and demand dynamics. The company's flagship is the Princeton copper project has seen limited historical drilling, and studies have identified targets characterized by copper mineralization and geochemical anomalies. Quetzal plans to begin drilling at the Princeton and Big Kidd projects in 2024.

Quetzal Copper

The Princeton copper project spans an area of 11,500 hectares and is approximately 5 kilometers from Princeton town in British Columbia. The project is located to the north of Copper Mountain mine. The project represents an ideal location and favorable geology for copper exploration, located between the Copper Mountain mine and the Miner Mountain properties.

Company Highlights

  • Quetzal Copper is a copper exploration company focused on three drill-ready copper projects in British Columbia: Princeton, Big Kidd, and DOT. Additionally, the company recently acquired the Cristinas copper project in Mexico.
  • The flagship Princeton copper project is located northeast of Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia. The company is planning a significant drill program for the project in 2024.
  • The Big Kidd copper project is located in southern British Columbia, midway between the Copper Mountain and New Afton mines. The company has an option to acquire 100 percent interest in this project.
  • The DOT copper project is located south of the Highland Valley mine in southern British Columbia. The company has an option to acquire 100 percent interest in this project.
  • Historical drilling at Cristinas yielded impressive results intersecting 4.7 meters @3.2 percent copper and 3.7 meters @3 percent copper. The Cristinas project offers shareholders a compelling risk/reward profile for an exploration venture.
  • Given that around 38 percent of the world's copper is supplied by two countries (Chile and Peru), a North American supply source makes the company’s projects very attractive.
  • The company’s senior leadership team is well-experienced in both geoscience and capital markets, which will help the company unlock the potential of its projects.

Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q)

Quetzal Copper

Ankh Capital Inc is a capital pool company.

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CA$2,000,000 (the "Offering") by issuing 5,000,000 hard-dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.20 per HD Unit and 4,545,455 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit.

Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Warrant. Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.35 each for a period of two years following the date of closing.

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Highlights:

  • Surface rock chip channel sample returns 3.8m of 2.4% Copper and 162 g/t Silver at the Cristinas mine target.
  • Geophysical survey over the mine target area shows a conductor associated with mineralization that extends, untested, to at least 350m depth beneath historic shallow drilling.
  • A second conductor in the hanging wall of the mine target adds an additional drill target.
  • Drilling commencing in May 2024 to test open copper intercepts and geophysical targets at the Cristinas project.

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the due diligence surface rock sampling campaign and geophysical survey at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico.

Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement with certain third-party vendors (the "Polaris Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option (the "Polaris Option") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Polaris Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("Polaris Resources"). Polaris Resources holds a 100% interest in the Cristinas copper project located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Cristinas Project"), subject to fulfillment of certain underlying payments to be made to the underlying property vendors (the "Property Vendors").

Quetzal Copper Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Quetzal Copper Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) (formerly, Ankh Capital Inc.) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 12, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval for the Company's previously disclosed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction"). The common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer under the ticker symbol "Q" when markets open on March 18, 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Quetzal Copper is excited to begin trading and commence exploration on a portfolio of high-grade copper projects. As a private company we assembled some of the highest discovery potential ground in the industry and have progressed to publicly trading with what the company believes is a very competitive valuation. Quetzal looks forward to drilling at our flagship Princeton Copper Project, immediately north of Hudbay Minerals Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia and continue to advance the Big Kidd and DOT copper projects."

Big data centre.

Reality Check: Artificial Intelligence to Amplify Copper Supply Crunch

Amidst an intensifying global transition toward electrification, copper demand is expected to soon outstrip supply. Known as one of the most important metals for electrification, copper is essential for energy transmission, renewable power, electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage and a host of other use cases.

In addition to all of the above, there’s an emerging sector that analysts believe will drive demand for the base metal even higher: artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy.

Investors keeping a close watch on copper would do well to examine how the growing AI sector and explosion in demand for data centres could impact the copper market.

Hudbay and Multiple Labor Unions Announce Project Labor Agreement Letter of Intent to Support Copper World Mine Project

Copper World, Inc. jointly announces the signing and acceptance of a Letter of Intent with several unions, including The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Forgers and Helpers Local 627; The Laborers International Union of North America Local 1184; and The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1912. The letter outlines the intention to enter into a mutually acceptable Project Labor Agreement for the construction of the Copper World Mine in Pima County, Arizona .

Hudbay Minerals

"We recognize and acknowledge the skill and professionalism of local construction unions," said Javier Del Rio , Hudbay's SVP of South America and the USA , "Recognizing how substantial the construction of this project will be, we are delighted to have our construction team include their trained and able workforce."

"Boilermakers Local 627 has been a chartered union in Arizona since 1937. The skills and abilities of Boilermakers have supported heavy industrial projects in Arizona and have supported generations of construction workers with good wages and benefits. Having a Project Labor Agreement on this project will ensure a local workforce is trained and benefits from this project remain in our community. Local 627 looks forward to working to build the Copper World Mine," said Jacob Evenson , Business Manager of Boilermakers Local 627.

" Arizona's population is ever growing and projects such as the Copper World Mine are essential to working families. The Copper World Mine project will provide local jobs, higher wages and benefits for workers and their families. We are delighted that Copper World Inc is committed to investing in our community and in union labor. Union labor guarantees fair wages and provides skilled workers committed to building quality projects that are built to last," said Fabian Sandez , President of Carpenters Local Union 1912.

"Copper is key to a transition to a clean energy future. The Copper World Mine will not only help us transition to that future but having a PLA on this project will ensure our workers have a future in Southern Arizona . Our Laborers are the best trained workers in the construction industry and are experts at building out mining operations. We look forward to getting to work building this mine and ensuring it is a jewel in the crown of Arizona ," said Michael Dea , Business Manager of Laborers Union Local 1184.

The Copper World Mine, located 19 miles south of Tucson , is one of the largest non-government-funded construction projects in Southern Arizona history and will be a crucial part of Arizona's contributions to materials needed for the green economy. The Copper World project is expected to generate significant benefits for the community and local economy in Arizona . Over the anticipated 20-year life in the proposed first phase of operation, the company expects to contribute more than $850 million in U.S. taxes, including approximately $170 million in taxes to the state of Arizona . Hudbay also expects Copper World to create more than 400 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs in Arizona . Copper World will offer competitive wages and benefits and the company intends to engage in partnerships with local apprenticeship readiness programs and community-based workforce training programs across the skilled and technical levels to fill and maintain all positions. The project is also expected to generate approximately $250 million in property taxes over the 20-year mine life.

Copper World will be a key contributor to the domestic U.S. supply chain with the company's intention to produce "Made in America" copper cathode by building a concentrate leach processing facility in the fourth year of operations. Local production of copper cathode would reduce the operation's total energy requirements, and lower greenhouse gas and sulfur emissions by eliminating overseas shipping, smelting and refining activities relating to processing copper concentrate. Copper World is an attractive copper growth project for Hudbay and its stakeholders, which will bring many benefits to the community and local economy in Arizona .

About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada , Peru and the United States .

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco ( Peru ), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada ) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada ). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona ( United States ), the Mason project in Nevada ( United States ), the Llaguen project in La Libertad ( Peru ) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

Copper bars and price chart.

What Was the Highest Price for Copper? (Updated 2024)

Strong demand in the face of looming supply shortages has pushed copper to new heights in recent years.

With a wide range of applications in nearly every sector, copper is by far the most industrious of the base metals. In fact, for decades, the copper price has been a key indicator of global economic health, earning the red metal the moniker “Dr. Copper.” Rising prices tend to signal a strong global economy, while a significant longer-term drop in the price of copper is often a symptom of economic instability.

After bottoming out at US$2.17 per pound, or US$5,203.58 per metric ton, in mid-March 2020, copper has largely been on an upward trajectory.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper

Forum Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

Forum Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,407,407 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and the Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and all securities to be issued will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copper pipes.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Bravo Mining Gains 74 Percent on Drill Results

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 3.71 points last week to close at 611.66.

Statistics Canada released Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) numbers this past Friday (May 31). In the report, the agency said real GDP rose 0.4 percent quarter-over-quarter, up from 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. A contributing factor was higher household spending on services, but growth was moderated by slower inventory accumulations.

GDP for the mining, quarrying and oil and gas sector decreased by 0.5 percent in March, with a 3.9 percent decline in mining and quarrying, the biggest drop since January 2022. Gold and silver mining was the largest contributor to the fall with a drop of 6.7 percent. The declines were offset by a 0.4 percent uptick in oil and gas extraction.

