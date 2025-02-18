Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Share") and one half of a warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share (the "NFT Share") and one-half of a warrant.

The Company issued 5,735,306 Warrants as part of the FT Unit issuance and 1,624,984 Warrants as part of the NFT Unit issuance. Each warrant exercisable at $0.25 per share for 24 months from the issuance date.

The Company paid cash finder's fees in the amount of $82,000 and issued an aggregate of 482,353 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with the Offering. The Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and are exercisable at $0.25 per share for 24 months from the issuance date.

The Company plans to use the funds from the FT Units to initiate its drill program at its Princeton project in British Columbia immediately. The Princeton Project has copper targets just 5 km from the active Copper Mountain Mine.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Princeton and Dot projects in British Columbia, Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2024.

The securities underlying the FT Units and NFT Units are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the issuance date.

The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Change of Corporate Secretary

The Company announces that Jennifer Hanson will be stepping down from her role as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Hanson held the position since May 16, 2023. The Board would like to thank Ms. Hanson for her contributions to the Company. We wish her success in her future endeavours.

Emily Davis will take over the role of Corporate Secretary. Mrs. Davis is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services. She brings more than 25 years of experience providing administrative and corporate services to public companies. She brings experience in the roles of Director, Officer, and Corporate Secretary in public companies. We are excited to have her wealth of knowledge and experience in the critical role of Corporate Secretary.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to the Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia. The company currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico.

Quetzal Copper Corp.
Matthew Badiali, CEO
Phone: (888) 227-6821

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-Looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-Looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-Looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated, accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241249

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal CopperQ:CCTSXV:QBase Metals Investing
Q:CC
Quetzal Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Quetzal Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q)

Quetzal Copper

Ankh Capital Inc is a capital pool company.

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Reward Commissioning

Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Update on Reward Commissioning

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the ore sorting module of the Reward Gold Mine ahead of schedule, with final commissioning works on the gravity gold room circuit continuing.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorter is exceeding our expectations and has been integrated into our gravity plant circuit perfectly. Its pleasing to see this plant up and running with only the minor tweaks to be undertaken by the Gekko commissioning team to move the plant to nameplate operation. We are looking forward to capitalising on this robust gold market."

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter pre concentrator commissioning now complete at the Hill End gravity gold plant. Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction and 337% increase in gold grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024).

- TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant. Refer to Figure 1*.

- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance.

- Gold concentrate is now being produced and reporting to the concentrate hopper ready for tabling in the gold room.

- Training of Vertex operators by Gekko Technicians is progressing well.

- The plant recycles a significant amount of process water and an increasing volume of fines that builds up in process water while running continuously has been experienced during the commissioning process. The build-up of this fine material reduces the efficiency of the classifying process and impacts on plant throughput. Vertex is installing a slurry classifier and a prescreening scalper to reduce this buildup of fine material in process water. Vertex believes that the increased presence of fine material in the stockpiles is a result of weathering of the rock over time. Vertex and Gekko are working through this issue and Vertex expect to announce first commercial production shortly.

- The Wilfley table, used for increasing the grade of gold in concentrate is undergoing some minor modifications to improve efficiency of concentrate handling. A Gemini table will also be installed this week to provide a cleaner final concentrate.

- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.

- Vertex is moving toward the commencement of underground mining with the ordering of a development jumbo and procurement longer lead time of plant and equipment.

The inclusion of ore sorting technology positively impacts on the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's Reward Gold Mine by:

- Providing significantly higher-grade ore to the gravity recovery plant, reducing feed tonnage, plant running time and operator hours;

- Reducing energy & water consumption, with

- lower operating costs and

- reduced carbon footprint.

Sorting also significantly reduces the volume of process residue (sand) leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J5G7G2NF



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quetzal Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Quetzal Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Potential WA Lithium & Gold Tenements Secured

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Related News

gold investing

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

High-Potential WA Lithium & Gold Tenements Secured

Silver Investing

When Will Silver Go Up?

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Energy Investing

Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

×