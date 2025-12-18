Questcorp Mining Completes Flow Through Financing

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 6,023,077 FT Units, at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $783,000. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until December 17, 2027.

The Company anticipates the proceeds from the Offering will be used to conduct exploration of the Company's North Island Copper Property, located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

In connection with closing, the Company paid $53,900 and issued 414,615 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company until December 17, 2027, with 134,615 of the Finders' Warrants exercisable at a price of $0.13 and 280,000 exercisable at a price of $0.20. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until April 18, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca
Telephone: (604) 484-3031

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278391

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Base Metals Investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

