Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025

The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 02, 2025
GOLD: COPPER: COBALT
Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025 (‘Quarter’).
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Highlights
Executing WA Gold Strategy
- MBK continues to execute it’s fast-track gold production strategy. This includes building a gold portfolio in WA with assets that have the potential for near term production utilizing nearby third-party processing infrastructure, building on current defined resources, and exploiting significant exploration upside1.
- MBK’s Livingstone Project holds a global gold Resource of 2.81Mt @ 1.36g/t Au for 122.6koz Au (70% Inferred, 30% Indicated)2 with:
- 1.68Mt @ 1.35g/t Au for 73.0koz Au (Inferred Resource) at Kingsley; and
- 1.00Mt @ 1.35g/t Au for 43.4koz Au (83% Indicated, 17% Inferred Resource) at Homestead.
- All Resources are at surface/near surface within trucking distance to existing gold mining and processing centers.
- MBK is seeking to fast-track production at the shallow resources at Homestead and Kingsley prospects, at the Livingstone Gold Project in WA, with a scoping study commencing during the Quarter3.
- In pursuit of its strategy, MBK has agreed to acquire the gold assets of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (HAS), including the Whiteheads Project, for MBK Shares4 subject to conditions precedent including approval of shareholders of MBK and HAS.
- HAS’ Whiteheads gold project, nearKalgoorlie, is well placed for fast-track to production with drilling recently completed at the Seven Leaders prospect and mine design andmine planning in progress5.
Millennium Co-Cu-Au Qld
- Millennium Co-Cu-Au-graphite project represents a near-term critical minerals development opportunity, at surface, on granted mining leases and proximal to existing mining infrastructure in Cloncurry and surrounding areas that are renowned exploration and mining region.
- Drilling is scheduled to commence at Millennium in November as the first step in the Queensland Government Critical Minerals Collaborative Exploration Initiative grant-supported work program6.
- The work program includes diamond drilling, re-assaying of previous drill samples and preliminary metallurgical work and is aimed to advance ancillary graphite potential alongside the current Co-Cu-Au Mineral Resource.
Saudi Arabia
- MBK continues to assess new potential project areas in Saudi Arabia prospective for copper, gold and other critical minerals with six applications for exploration licenses lodged and one granted in 2024.
- MBK continues discussions with third parties holding exploration licences regarding potential co-operation.
Corporate
- MBK is undertaking a partially underwritten Entitlement Offer of one (1) New Share for every three (3) shares held by eligible shareholders at an offer price of $0.014 per share to raise up to $2.32M.
- This offer is partially underwritten and has been well supported to date.
- MBK’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 10 November 2025 at 3pm at the Offices of RSM Australia, Level 7, 1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000.
Click here for the Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sign up to get your FREE
Metal Bank Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
19 February
Metal Bank
Copper and gold-focused exploration in Australia and the Middle East
30 October
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next
Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on the pullback in gold and silver prices, sharing where the floors could be for both precious metals. In his view, the correction is healthy and will lead to higher levels in the future. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
30 October
Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector
Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
30 October
Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates
The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25... Keep Reading...
30 October
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Metal Bank Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00