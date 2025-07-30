LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length engagement agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 25, 2025, with FMI Securities Inc. ("FMIS"), an Ontario-registered Exempt Market Dealer, and FM Global Markets Inc. ("FMGM"), a FINRA-registered U.S. dealer (together with FMIS, the "Agents"). Under the Agreement, the Agents will act as exclusive corporate finance advisors and placement agents on a best-efforts basis to LaFleur Minerals for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.
July 30, 2025
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
10 April
Trigg Minerals
Investor Insight
Trigg Minerals is well-positioned to become a globally significant supplier of antimony, a critical mineral essential to the defense, clean energy and semiconductor sectors. Backed by a strategic focus, a supportive jurisdiction, and timing that aligns with macroeconomic urgency, Trigg is uniquely placed to deliver value from the ground up.
Overview
Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG,OTCQB:TMGLF) is an emerging leader in the global critical minerals space, focused exclusively on the development of antimony—a metal designated as essential by the United States, Australia and the European Union for its role in national defense, energy transition technologies, and advanced industrial applications. The company’s flagship asset, the Wild Cattle Creek deposit within the Achilles antimony project in New South Wales, is the highest-grade undeveloped antimony resource in Australia and one of the few large-scale, standalone antimony projects globally. As geopolitical and industrial dynamics shift, Trigg Minerals is uniquely positioned to provide a secure, sovereign source of antimony to Western markets, amid a continuing global supply crunch.
In 2024, China—responsible for 83 percent of global production—imposed a complete export ban on antimony products to the US, following earlier restrictions on powdered forms. Combined with sanctions on Russian producers and the depletion of strategic stockpiles across NATO and allied nations, these developments have triggered a severe global supply shortage. Spot prices have surged to over US$51,000 per tonne—more than double their 2023 average—underscoring the urgent need for alternative sources.
Antimony spans a wide range of applications. It is a critical component in flame retardants, semiconductors, night vision optics, military alloys, solar panel coatings, and battery technologies. Demand is accelerating, particularly in the defense and renewable energy sectors, with a projected CAGR of 6.1 percent. However, viable new supply is extremely limited outside of China and its allies, presenting a once-in-a-generation opportunity for companies like Trigg to fill the gap and anchor Western critical mineral supply chains.
Trigg’s growth strategy is built around three key points. First, the company is advancing a high-impact resource expansion program at Wild Cattle Creek, aiming to increase its current JORC-compliant resource of 1.52 million tons (Mt) @ 1.97 percent antimony for 29,902 tonnes contained metal to more than 100,000 tonnes—potentially making it one of the top three antimony deposits in the world. Second, Trigg is capitalizing on the structural shift in global supply chains. With a Tier-1 jurisdiction, ESG-aligned operations, and backing from government incentives, the company is ideally placed to serve downstream processors and strategic buyers, particularly in the U.S. and allied nations seeking to reduce reliance on Chinese-controlled supply. Third, Trigg is maintaining disciplined and focused execution. Over 90 percent of capital and operational resources are allocated to advancing Wild Cattle Creek, ensuring near-term value creation.
Company Highlights
- Trigg Minerals is an ASX-listed company entirely focused on antimony, a critical mineral vital for solar panels, flame retardants, semiconductors and military applications.
- The flagship Achilles project’s Wild Cattle Creek deposit hosts a high-grade JORC resource of 1.52 Mt @ 1.97 percent antimony for ~30,000 tonnes contained antimony—Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony deposit.
- The company’s aggressive expansion plan includes a near-term drilling program targeting a threefold increase in contained antimony to over 100,000 tonnes, positioning Trigg among the top three antimony deposits globally.
- Trigg is attracting growing attention as a potential partner to support Western antimony supply chains amid rising demand and geopolitical tension.
- Operating in New South Wales—a Tier 1 jurisdiction—Trigg benefits from government incentives, including co-investment, exploration support and deferred royalty schemes.
- China controls 83 percent of global antimony production and recently banned exports to the US, creating a strategic opening for Western suppliers like Trigg.
Key Project
Achilles Antimony Project – Wild Cattle Creek Deposit
Trigg Minerals’ flagship asset is the Wild Cattle Creek (WCC) deposit, located within its Achilles antimony project in northern New South Wales. Hosting a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1.52 Mt @ 1.97 percent antimony for 29,902 tonnes of contained metal, WCC is Australia’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony resource and among the most significant globally. The deposit lies along the Bielsdown Fault, a 6 km underexplored mineralised corridor within the New England Orogen—a prolific metallogenic belt.
Geologically, the deposit is hosted in a steeply dipping, silicified breccia lode bounded by metasedimentary rocks. The high-grade core (>2 percent antimony) extends 350 metres down plunge, is exposed at surface, and maintains an average true width of ~20 metres—ideal for future underground bulk mining. The current mineral resource estimate is conservative, focused on cemented breccia zones, but upcoming drilling will include the broader tungsten-antimony stockwork and disseminated stibnite-bearing mineralisation, potentially widening the mining envelope to more than 15 metres. The system is also enriched in tungsten, mercury and gold, with 30 regional gas and geochemical targets identified. Historic hits such as 1.3 m @ 11.8 percent antimony at the Jezebel prospect underscore the broader potential.
Trigg’s near-term strategy is simple and high-impact: secure land access, initiate an aggressive drilling program, and grow the antimony resource to more than 100,000 tonnes. Drilling contracts are in place, target zones have been defined, and land access negotiations are nearing completion, with execution anticipated in mid-2025. With China’s dominance being actively challenged by the West, Trigg offers timely, scalable exposure to a critical mineral that is scarce in nature and increasingly strategic.
Other Projects
Taylors Arm Antimony Project
Taylors Arm is a high-grade antimony district with more than 80 historic workings across seven known mining camps. Samples have returned grades of more than 50 percent antimony, including 63 percent at the Testers Mine—the highest antimony assay on record in Australia. The project also hosts silver grades more than 840 grams per ton (g/t0 and gold up to 24 g/t, indicating a polymetallic system with strong exploration upside. Trigg is conducting early-stage work to refine targets for follow-up drilling.
Spartan Antimony Project
Located adjacent to the Hillgrove antimony-gold operation (Australia’s largest known antimony deposit), Spartan is strategically situated along the Hillgrove Fault and shares geological characteristics with the adjoining high-grade system. Early exploration has confirmed structural continuity and polymetallic potential, particularly for stibnite-gold veining. Spartan complements Trigg’s core project with near-mine growth opportunities.
New Project Areas – Nundle, Upper Hunter, Cobark/Copeland
Trigg recently secured new exploration tenements across the Nundle, Upper Hunter, and Cobark/Copeland regions, all highly prospective for gold-antimony mineralisation. These projects, located within structurally complex terrains analogous to Achilles, will be progressively advanced as part of Trigg’s long-term project pipeline strategy.
Management Team
Timothy Morrison – Executive Chairman
Tim Morrison is a highly experienced executive in the Australian resource and capital markets sector. With a background in law and investment banking, Morrison has held senior roles in both private and public resource companies, including those focused on critical minerals, base metals, and energy. His leadership at Trigg is defined by a clear strategic focus: unlock value from the Wild Cattle Creek deposit and position the company as a cornerstone in the global antimony supply chain. Morrison brings extensive experience in stakeholder engagement, project financing, and government relations, having previously led funding rounds, IPOs, and major project negotiations across multiple jurisdictions. His vision for Trigg is underpinned by a disciplined growth strategy and sovereign supply positioning.
Jonathan King – Technical Director
Jonathan King is a seasoned geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development. He has worked across a broad range of commodities including antimony, gold, copper, and rare earths, and has been instrumental in leading exploration teams across Australia, Southeast Asia and Africa. At Trigg, King is responsible for designing and executing the company’s exploration programs, including the upcoming high-impact drill campaign at Wild Cattle Creek. His technical leadership ensures that resource expansion is driven by rigorous geoscientific methodology, with a focus on unlocking district-scale potential across the broader Achilles project area.
Andre Booyzen – Non-executive Director
Andre Booyzen is an experienced mine operator and leader and has 25+ years of experience in operational, senior and executive roles, and is a specialist in antimony mining. He brings extensive experience in mine development, operational strategy, and off-take agreements. Booyzen previously served vice-president of Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND, OTCQB:MNDJF), where he had full strategic and operational control including product sales, off takes and funding negotiations at the Costerfield gold-antimony mine in Victoria, currently Australia’s only producer of antimony concentrate. Booyzen also served on the board of the Minerals Council of Australia (Victoria) for more than five years and was chairman for three of those.
Bishoy Habib – Non-executive Director
Bishoy Habib holds a Bachelor’s in Applied Science (Software Eng) and has been a global investor for more than a decade, with a particular focus in the resources sector. He is a qualified and experienced leader, with over 15 years’ project delivery and management experience in large multinational organisations. Habib has a strong understanding of the resources sector, with access to a wide-reaching network and project delivery expertise across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and South America.
Nicholas Katris – Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Nicholas Katris has over 15 years of experience in corporate advisory and public company management, having begun his career as a chartered accountant. He has been actively involved in the financial management of public companies within the mineral and resources sector, holding roles on both the board and executive management teams. His expertise spans the advancement and development of mineral resource assets, as well as business development. Throughout his career, Katris has worked across Australia, Africa, Brazil and Canada, gaining extensive experience in financial reporting, capital raising, and treasury management for resource companies. He currently serves as company secretary for Leeuwin Metals (ASX:LM1) and Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC).
Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales
14 July
Exploration Target Defined for Antimony Canyon Project, Utah
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced EXPLORATION TARGET DEFINED FOR ANTIMONY CANYON PROJECT, UTAH
10 July
Trading Halt
02 July
Reinstatement to Quotation
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
02 July
Trigg Raises A$12.5M with Strong Support from Global Funds
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trigg Raises A$12.5M with Strong Support from Global Funds
26 June
Trading Halt
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Results Expand Gold Silver Potential
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025
LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings
The proposed Debt Financing is intended to support the advancement of the Company's restart and commissioning of its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec. The term of the engagement is 180 days and may be terminated earlier by either party with written notice. The Company confirms that no securities have been issued or will be issued to the Agents in connection with the Agreement or the provision of the Agent's services thereunder. As compensation for their services, the Agents will receive a non-refundable work fee of CAD $25,000 payable in cash upon signing of the agreement and will receive a 4% cash commission on gross proceeds raised from lenders introduced by the Agents and a 2% reduced cash commission for closings involving pre-approved parties on the Company's exclusion list. A break fee of CAD $50,000 payable in cash is due if a secured debt financing is completed without the Agents during the agreement term.
NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF LIFE AND CHARITY FLOW-THROUGH UNITS
LIFE Offering
The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before 24 months from the Closing Date (defined below). The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.
The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for the advancement of exploration initiatives at the Company's Swanson Gold Project and for operational purposes at the Beacon Gold Mill, in addition to working capital and general corporate expenses.
The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions.
The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.
The Company has also agreed to pay qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering and such number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the LIFE Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.
Charity Flow-Through (FT) Offering
The Company also intends to offer up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the "Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.69 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500 (the "Charity FT Offering"). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one (1) Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a "Charity FT Share") and one (1) Warrant which shall have the same terms as the Warrants included in the Units to be issued in the LIFE Offering.
The gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Charity FT Units will be used on the Company's Swanson Gold Project to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" as such term is defined under subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (or would so qualify if the references to "before 2026" in paragraph (a) of the definition of "flow-through mining expenditure" in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act were read as "before 2027" and the references in paragraphs (c) and (d) of that definition to "before April 2025" were read as "before April 2026"). The qualifying expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Charity FT Shares.
All securities issued in connection with the Charity FT Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The closing of the LIFE Offering and Charity FT Offering is expected to occur on or about August 15, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other earlier or later date as the Company may determine.
This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Mineral's fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the LIFE Offering and the Charity FT Offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the Charity FT Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260636
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
29 July
Maritime Announces Repayment of Senior Secured Notes Due August 14, 2025
Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full cash repayment of the US$5 million principal amount owed under its non-convertible senior secured notes due on August 14, 2025 (the "Notes"), along with accrued and unpaid interest for the month of July 2025. In order to repay the Notes, the Company used the proceeds from its recently completed brokered "best efforts" private placement offering of common shares in the capital of the Company, as announced on July 17, 2025. Payment for the Notes was processed today through Computershare Trust Company of Canada.
Garett Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Maritime, commented: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank each of the noteholders for their support of the acquisition of the Point Rousse Project which included the Pine Cove Mill in August 2023 through the senior secured note facility. The Company is once again debt-free with the full repayment of the Notes."
About Maritime Resources Corp.
Maritime (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.
On Behalf of the Board:
Garett Macdonald, MBA, P.Eng.
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 365-5321
info@maritimegold.com
www.maritimeresourcescorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260608
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
28 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
