October 14, 2025
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Placement to Raise $5.4 Million
17 July
CuFe Limited
Multi-commodity exploration and development assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory with a focus on copper, gold, iron ore and niobium. Keep Reading...
13 October
Trading Halt
18 August
400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEqDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 July
Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at OrlandoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
