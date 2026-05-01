Quantum-Si to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Quantum-Si to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), a proteomics company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ, 151 West 42 nd Street, (4 Times Square), New York, NY 10036, on May 19, 2026.

Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer, will be taking one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and Jeff Hawkins will participate in a fireside chat on the same day at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations . Alternatively, individuals can register here to listen to the live webcast.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company's platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Investor and Media
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com

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