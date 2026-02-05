Quantum-Si Announces the Release of Two New Manuscripts Demonstrating the Value of Single-Molecule Protein Sequencing in Clinical Proteomics and Pathogen & Toxin Detection

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced two new manuscripts have been released, one as a peer reviewed publication in the Journal of Analytical Chemistry and one via preprint on ChemRxiv. The preprint has also been submitted for peer review.
In the first paper, titled "Exploration of Semiconductor Chip-Based Single-Molecule Protein Sequencing for Identification of Hemoglobin Variants", the authors demonstrate the ability of Quantum-Si's protein sequencing technology to directly identify clinically relevant hemoglobin variants from blood samples that are difficult to detect by traditional methods. The authors concluded that as the sequencing coverage increases, Quantum-Si's protein sequencing technology will be well positioned as a tool in clinical proteomics and hemoglobinopathy research.
"We are excited to see Dr. Luo's hemoglobin variant paper be published by the Journal of Analytical Chemistry", said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. "This paper does an excellent job showcasing the promise of our technology to extend beyond basic research and into the field of clinical proteomics, to be applied to address complex conditions like hemoglobinopathies that are not easily resolved using current technologies."
In the second manuscript, released via preprint on ChemRxiv and titled "Optimization of Quantum-Si Platinum single-molecule protein sequencing platform towards improved complex-matrix protein identification", the authors from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory described a modified workflow to enable biological sample to result in under 24 hours. Furthermore, they demonstrated that this modified workflow could successfully identify long single-domain antibodies, shorter protein toxoids and detect proteins of interests from complex mixtures. Notably, the authors state that Quantum-Si currently presents the only benchtop, commercialized, single-molecule protein sequencing approach that eliminates arduous procedures typically associated with traditional methods.
"We are excited to see the results presented in the manuscript from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory demonstrating a biological sample to result workflow in under 24 hours", said Hawkins. "We appreciate the challenges of applying new technologies to complex real world problems like pathogens and toxin detection and look forward to continuing to support the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in their endeavors."
Hawkins continued, "These two papers are just a part of a strong pipeline of studies that we expect to be released during 2026. These papers demonstrate that the potential opportunity for our technology extends well beyond the basic research markets we operate in today with our first-generation technology. We believe that these studies also serve as additional data points that our Proteus platform strategy is well aligned with what the market needs to be able to fully realize the benefits of our proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing technology."
