Qualcomm's Thinkabit Lab Encourages Future Inventors To Integrate Sustainable Design

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Qualcomm's Thinkabit Lab Encourages Future Inventors To Integrate Sustainable Design

Qualcomm

"Engineering was not something that I thought was accessible to me and going through the Porterville program really opened my eyes. The Thinkabit Lab has really affected my growth and development. Qualcomm gave me the confidence to start dreaming about a career in engineering."

Luis, Thinkabit Lab student participant and summer camp intern from Porterville, California

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Thinkabit Lab is our homegrown STEM engagement program that introduces students to the invention process through hands-on engineering activities. Since 2014, Thinkabit Lab has engaged students from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds to wire circuits like an electrical engineer, code like a computer scientist and build and design IoT-themed inventions that address a real-world problem. These and other career exploration activities give students an idea of the variety of jobs that can be found at technology companies like Qualcomm, while helping them understand how they can use technology to shape a better world.

This year, we added to our Thinkabit Lab curriculum, by:

  • Adding a new sustainability theme to our projects to encourage these future inventors to integrate a sustainability mindset as part of their design and invention process.
  • Revamping our Wearable Tech curriculum to expand across multiple IoT sectors. By utilizing sensors, students were able to create IoT devices that show how wearable technology can improve healthcare and public safety and make our lives more efficient.
  • Developing a guided experience for educators at all skills levels, providing them a suggested lesson flow, guided videos and instructional tips. This guide is easily accessible for educators to implement our free activities in their classroom or after-school program.
  • Incorporating a career exploration component using O*NET resources and a lesson led by a Thinkabit Lab instructor. These materials help anyone who goes to our Learning Center to engage in STEM learning, even outside of our formalized programs.

Here's a snapshot of our 2022 impact across the United States:

  • 24 Sites* across 7 states throughout the U.S.
  • 10,000+ Students Reached
  • 425+ Girls Reached through Wearable Tech Camps
  • 32 Week-long STEM Camps Reaching 1,000+ Students
  • 11 Newly Trained Instructors
  • 75 Educators Engaged
  • 48 Qualcomm Employee Volunteers
  • 121 Volunteer Hours

*Sites are defined as collaborating organizations that deliver the Thinkabit Lab program in either a virtual or physical capacity

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Qualcomm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778520/Qualcomms-Thinkabit-Lab-Encourages-Future-Inventors-To-Integrate-Sustainable-Design

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm and FIRST Are Increasing Access to STEM Education

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm: Supporting STEM Education

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's DEI Training Initiatives Support Inclusive, Respectful Work Environments

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Future-Focused Research and Development at Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

The wireless communications industry is characterized by rapid technological change, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions and, with the use of 5G, the expansion into new industries or applications, such as automotive and IoT. Staying at the forefront of so much change requires a continuous effort to enhance existing products and technologies and to develop new products and technologies

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm: Supporting Policies That Encourage Innovation

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

We have been a committed partner to countries around the world for more than 30 years, supporting policies that encourage innovation, foster the advancement of mobile technology and enable business-friendly environments globally. With each new generation of wireless connectivity, we strive to create shared success in collaboration with lawmakers and regulators, and to create new opportunities for local industries and communities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Live Well, Work Well at Qualcomm

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

Emerita Announces Planned Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Announces Planned Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Plans Work Program for Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan

Resource Investing

Multiple Targets Identified at James Bay Lithium Projects

Lithium Investing

On The Road To Canadian Lithium Production

Lithium Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Project Development at Mavis Lake Lithium Project

Cobalt Investing

Summer Sampling Program Returns High-Grade Nickel Sulphide, Copper, And Cobalt Assays - Werner Lake Project

×