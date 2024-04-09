Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Operational and Financial Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Resource Management - Energy

Qualcomm

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

As renewable energy becomes more accessible and the global electricity grid becomes more resilient, it is essential that we shift our strategy-driven efforts towards more climate conscious behaviors. Notably, our goal of reducing direct operational emissions is primarily driven by our commitment to increasingly procure renewable energy and move away from carbon-based fuel use globally in our facilities and manufacturing sites.

We procure renewable energy through long-term commitments. At our headquarters in San Diego, California, we continue to procure additional renewable energy as we decommission18 our natural gas cogeneration plants. We decommissioned the first of three electricity cogeneration plants and entered into a longterm PPA to replace the cogenerated electricity with renewable energy purchases. This year, our solar PPA in Bangalore, India, contributed to our emissions reductions by about 17,500 tCO2 e. For our new leases in Noida and Bangalore, India, we negotiated long-term supplies of wind and solar energy. On a yearly basis, we continue to procure market instruments and negotiate agreements that reflect our commitment to utilizing renewable energy. For several Bangalore sites, we've renewed contracts for wind, solar and hydro energy supplies, including environmental attributes to enable us to claim renewable energy at those sites. In Hyderabad and at our manufacturing locations in Wuxi, China and Munich, Germany, we continue to procure the necessary market instruments to enable us to claim renewable energy that keeps us on track to meet our goals.

We have also implemented 15 energy saving projects across our manufacturing facilities in 2023. The projects include energy efficiency improvement, equipment operation optimization and adoption of new technologies resulting in more than 3,000 MWh of energy savings per year. At our San Diego headquarters, for example, we have just invested more than $2 million in upgrades to our on-site solar infrastructure, and in Wuxi, we added on-site solar capacity resulting in energy savings of more than 400 MWh per year.

18 Our cogeneration plants remain available for use as backup power if needed.

Learn more about how Qualcomm is driving innovation, societal advancement and sustainability in the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Empowering Digital Transformation

Qualcomm

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Our Approach to Operating Sustainably

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

We work to be a positive force in protecting the environment by continually looking for ways to develop our ESG programs. We take actions that conserve water, lower emissions, minimize energy consumption and strive to reduce the impact of our waste disposal practices. We believe that environmental sustainability is extremely important, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from our Company and other corporate citizens

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024

Ten innovative startups selected to participate in an 8-month incubation program with a chance to win $225,000 in cash prizes

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the shortlisted companies for the Qualcomm® Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024 (QVIC) program. These ten startup teams, specializing in technology areas such as smart cities, robotics, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), AgriTech, Generative and other AI, and more, have been chosen to receive a grant of US$10,000 each in cash prizes to further develop their proposals during the 8-month incubation period. The program will provide them with technical support, business coaching, and intellectual property training. Additionally, the teams will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes of US$100,000, US$75,000, and US$50,000 in the finale. The selection of shortlisted companies was based on various criteria, including their technical capabilities, innovative products, patentable technologies, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 10, 2024

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special event at Apple Park on June 10

Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to celebrate in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Jing'an to welcome its first customers this Thursday, March 21, in Shanghai

The new Apple Store in Shanghai features Apple's best lineup of products ever, special Today at Apple sessions that celebrate local culture, and a team of more than 150 ready to offer excellent service to customers

Apple® today previewed Apple Jing'an, located near Jing'an Temple and Jing'an Park in Shanghai. The store is encircled by an exterior plaza that gives the community a gathering place for special events, as well as providing a one-of-a-kind shopping destination where customers can discover and buy Apple's unparalleled lineup of products and services.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Driving Sustainable Excellence and Inspiring the Next Generation: A Blueprint for Companies

Qualcomm

By Angela Baker, VP, Corporate Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Related News

Copper Investing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

cleantech investing

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Gold Investing

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Gold Investing

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

Lithium Investing

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Resource Investing

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

Oil and Gas Investing

QUPEX Presentation

×