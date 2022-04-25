Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., joining Qualcomm's executive committee. Cathey's appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Cristiano Amon President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "Jim's leadership has been integral to cultivating, strengthening, and expanding key partner's relationships ...

- Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Jim Cathey as Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., joining Qualcomm's executive committee. Cathey's appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Cristiano Amon President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Jim's leadership has been integral to cultivating, strengthening, and expanding key partner's relationships while augmenting our regional sales and customer support capabilities. His contribution to Qualcomm's success over the years has been significant," said Cristiano Amon , President, and CEO of Qualcomm. "I'm pleased to have Jim join Qualcomm's executive committee as Chief Commercial Officer as we continue to grow the business into new industries and execute on the largest opportunities in Qualcomm's history."

Cathey joined Qualcomm in 2006 and prior to this appointment was senior vice president and president of Global Business for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. with overall responsibility for all go-to-market activities, including global sales and business development, account management, carrier partnerships, sales operations, distribution channels, as well as assisting with in-country relationships. Prior, Cathey was president of Qualcomm Technologies businesses in Asia Pacific and India , after holding the positions of president of Qualcomm Technologies operations in Japan , and country manager in Taiwan.   Before joining Qualcomm, Cathey served as an executive at Micron Technology and MicroDisplay, as well as the head of Investor Relations for PixTech.

Cathey holds seventeen patents and is on board of directors at CTIA. Cathey earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Boise State University . Cathey sits on the board of San Diego Harbor Police Foundation .

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research, and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia , Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-appoints-jim-cathey-as-chief-commercial-officer-301531601.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Source: www.newsfilecorp.com

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GATO, RIVN and FB

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TASK, FB and VRT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

TASK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
VRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MP, FB and LICY

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MP)
Class Period: May 1, 2020 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CRNC, ERIC and FB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

CRNC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26255&wire=1
ERIC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?prid=26255&wire=1
FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26255&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FB AKBA CELH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26244&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MP, CRNC and FB

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MP)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×