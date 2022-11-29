Gold Investing News

Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce high grade gold results from recent work completed by TRU Precious Metals Corp. (“TRU”) on TRU’s recently optioned Staghorn property in Central Newfoundland. This work was completed within the Staghorn option along the Mark’s Pond Shear zone and within the Rich House Mineral occurrence further to the Northeast.

This zone was first identified in 2018 by Quadro technical staff during the execution of a short trenching program. Follow up work including diamond drilling was then able to confirm the presence of a broad, extensive shear zone with multiple parallel high strain gold bearing structures which remains open to the North and along strike to the Northeast and the Southwest.

Highlights (from TRU Precious Metals Corp.’s news release dated November 23, 2022)

  • Visible gold is evident in outcrop and in bedrock grab samples collected from a recently extended trench at Mark’s Pond. The grab samples were taken from a sheared volcaniclastic and graphitic unit containing a significant number of quartz-carbonate veins. Mapping and channel sampling within the trench have confirmed the presence of visible coarse- and fine-grained gold both within these quartz-carbonate veins and the surrounding wall rock along a newly discovered shear zone approximately 130 m northwest of the Mark’s Pond Gold Zone.
  • Three bedrock grab samples collected from newly exposed outcrop in the Mark’s Pond trench have returned very high-grade gold assay results from total pulp metallics analysis (metallic screening) including weighted average total Au values of 1,929 g/t Au, 205.6 g/t Au, and 180.1 g/t Au (Table 1 and Figure 2).
  • Four bedrock grab samples collected at the Rich House target along the northern shore of Victoria Lake returned weighted average total Au values between 4.3 and 16.8 g/t Au from metallic screening analysis (Table 1 and Figure 1).
  • A series of channel samples have been collected in the recently excavated 275 m long trench at Mark’s Pond including a 23 m long easterly extension at the southern end of the trench along strike of the gold bearing volcaniclastic and graphitic shear zone. Those assay results are pending from the laboratory

Quadro is pleased that ongoing cooperation between TRU and Quadro’s technical staff was successful in delineating additional parallel gold bearing trends within the Mark’s Pond zone.

Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro’s Staghorn Project

On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, it closed the definitive option agreement with TRU. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro’s Staghorn project located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone.

Qualified Person

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Quadro Resources – Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QRO”. Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Quadro Resources Ltd.

“T. Barry Coughlan”
President and CEO

Tel (604) 644-9561
info@quadroresources.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.” For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, Quadro has closed the definitive option agreement dated June 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU").

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro's Staghorn Project (the "Staghorn Project") located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn Project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Staghorn Project is comprised of two distinct groups of licenses (see Figure 1) which are immediately within and/or adjacent to TRU's flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose").

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, it has signed an option agreement for the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU"), giving TRU the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% interest in the Property (the "Staghorn Option").

THE STAGHORN OPTION

i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

gold bars

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX (Updated November 2022)

Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.

The gold price is finally gaining some ground after falling below US$1,650 per ounce in September for the first time since 2020. The yellow metal neared US$1,800 in mid-November and is now sitting above US$1,750.

Even so, gold is still under pressure, and some experts think now is the time to buy. The Investing News Network spoke with Mark Yaxley, managing director of bullion dealer SWP, twice in November, and he shared his advice on buying bullion both times.

"My advice … to my clients, who are mostly Canadians and Americans, is maybe you should be mirroring eastern investors and taking advantage of these dips at this price level," he said in his first interview, explaining that westerners often wait for positive price performance to buy gold. In the second discussion, he shared his three guidelines when buying bullion.

Tempus Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To C$1.0 M

Tempus Resources Ltd.Â (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (approximately A$1,111,000) from the sale of up to 16,666,667 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.06 (approximately A$0.067) per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.09 (approximately A$0.10) for a period of 24 months following the issue date of the FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire December 15, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to March 31, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

swan silhouette swimming by a US$100 bill

Black or Gray Swan: What’s the Next Crisis?

It seems there's been one global crisis after another since COVID-19 shut the world down in 2020.

With markets fluctuating wildly and economies in turmoil, investors have been left dizzied at best, and at worst have suffered disastrous portfolio losses. Across the board, market participants have questions about how to move forward.

At this year’s New Orleans Investment Conference, held in October, many presenters and guests provided insight on how to prepare for potentially unforeseeable scenarios. These unexpected negative events are called "black swans" — unpredictable events that go beyond what is normally expected with potentially severe consequences.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer

Nevada Sunrise CEO Says Rising Demand Fueling Renewed Focus on Domestic Lithium

Nevada Sunrise CEO says rising demand fueling renewed focus on domestic lithiumyoutu.be

