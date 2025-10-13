QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q3 2025 and Hold Webcast

QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q3 2025 and Hold Webcast

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today announced plans to release results for the third quarter of 2025.

Press release date / time: Tuesday, November 4 , shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Wednesday, November 5 , at 15:30 Frankfurt time / 14:30 London time / 09:30 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me
Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

Dial-in by phone
U.S.: +1 929 477 0402
UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655
GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2480
Conference ID: 3763132
To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709559&tp_key=263df2a108

Contact : IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com .

category: Financial

John Gilardi
Vice President Head of Corporate Communications
+49 2103 29 11711
+49 152 018 11711
+1 240 686 2222
Email: ir@qiagen.com

Domenica Martorana
Associate Director Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11244
+49 152 018 11244
Email: ir@qiagen.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Qiagen N.V.QGEN:USNYSE:QGEN:US
QGEN:US
The Conversation (0)
Qiagen N.V.

Qiagen N.V.

QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a decision to discontinue the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems in light of the market development trends for these product lines following the COVID-19 pandemic and changing customer needs for integrated PCR-based clinical... Keep Reading...
QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its new digital PCR (dPCR) Custom Assay Design Tool for copy number variation (CNV) analysis for use on its digital PCR platform QIAcuity and several other enhancements in its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub, a... Keep Reading...
QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing menu in the U.S. with launch of molecular test to improve gastrointestinal care

QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing menu in the U.S. with launch of molecular test to improve gastrointestinal care

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 in the United States. The launch comes after the recent clearance of the syndromic test for clinical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and marks a significant... Keep Reading...
QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications

QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) today announced they will develop a globally distributable kit-based test for analyzing Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) status. This next-generation sequencing (NGS) test aims to support research into... Keep Reading...
QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNARNA Lib Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Related News

Copper Investing

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Rare Earth Investing

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Uranium Investing

Joint Investor Presentation

Uranium Investing

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy