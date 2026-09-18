QIAGEN Calls Extraordinary General Meeting for Appointment of Jonathan M. Pratt to Managing Board

QIAGEN Calls Extraordinary General Meeting for Appointment of Jonathan M. Pratt to Managing Board

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CET.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the appointment of Jonathan M. Pratt to the QIAGEN Managing Board after he joined QIAGEN as Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2026. Subject to shareholder approval, Jon Pratt would join Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer, as the two members of QIAGEN's Managing Board.

Shareholders will also be asked to vote on the discharge of Thierry Bernard for his service as a member of the Managing Board through September 1, 2026, when he stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and a Managing Board member.

The agenda, explanatory notes and related materials for the meeting in Venlo, the Netherlands, will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable requirements and will also be available on QIAGEN's Investor Relations website.

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed about 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding QIAGEN's products, product development and launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities and future business performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the development and commercial success of new products, regulatory approvals, competition, changes in customer demand and funding, economic and market conditions, variability of operating results, supply chain disruptions, cybersecurity incidents, litigation and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in QIAGEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIAGEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Source: Qiagen N.V.

Category: Corporate

Contacts QIAGEN:

Public Relations
e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Investor Relations
e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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