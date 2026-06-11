QGold Provides Update on Acceleration of Warrants

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") announced on April 22, 2026, that its share price had closed at $0.295, after closing at or above $0.25 for the previous 10 consecutive days. In accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company (in its capacity as the warrant agent) dated October 3, 2025, pursuant to which the Company issued 38,333,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), that announcement triggered the Company's voluntary expiry acceleration right (the "Acceleration Right") in respect of the Warrants.

In accordance with the Acceleration Right, the Company elected to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that fell 30 days following the date of the news release, or May 22, 2026. All Warrants that remained unexercised by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 22, 2026 expired and were cancelled. Of the 32,333,334 Warrants that remained unexercised as of March 31, 2026, 29,213,345 Warrants were exercised in April and May 2026 for proceeds to the Company of $5,842,669; 3,116,999 Warrants expired and were cancelled.

Peter Tagliamonte, Chairman and CEO of the Company stated, "We would like to thank our warrantholders for their support in exercising such a substantial portion of the outstanding Warrants. We anticipate that the additional funds will cover all planned work expenditures on our Quartz Mountain Gold Project for 2026."

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America, led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA — a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability, and district-scale exploration potential.

The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation through the development of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated use of the proceeds received from the Warrant exercises. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


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