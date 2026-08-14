QGold Confirms Administrative Update to Interim Financial Statements; No Impact to Previously Reported Results

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") today confirms that it has refiled its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Interim Financial Statements") to include a compliance statement that was inadvertently omitted from the original filing.

The update was identified in the course of a routine review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC Staff") connected to the Company's base shelf prospectus filing. The Company worked cooperatively with OSC Staff to resolve the matter promptly.

Importantly, the refiling does not change any previously reported financial results, and no restatement was required. The sole update adds an unreserved statement of compliance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting; all financial information remains exactly as originally disclosed.

In keeping with standard Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") procedure under Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors, the Company will appear on the OSC's public Refilings and Errors list for three years from the refiling date — a standard transparency measure applied to any issuer that amends its continuous disclosure record during an OSC Staff review, regardless of the nature or materiality of the change.

QGold remains committed to the highest standards of financial disclosure and transparency with its shareholders. The amended Interim Financial Statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America, led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA — a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability, and district-scale exploration potential.

The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation through the development of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Moore
VP Corporate Development
Cell: +1 (416) 903-3586
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


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