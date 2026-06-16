QGold Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Preliminary Shelf Prospectus is subject to regulatory review. The filing of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Upon a final base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") becoming effective, these filings, subject to securities regulatory requirements, will allow the Company to qualify the distribution of up to C$300,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, or any combination thereof, from time to time over a 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement (a "Prospectus Supplement"), which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Final Shelf Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplement within the 25-month period that it is effective. A copy of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus, and copies of the Final Shelf Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America, led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA — a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability, and district-scale exploration potential.

The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation through the development of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws, which involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the regulatory review and approval process for the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and whether a Final Shelf Prospectus will be filed by the Company; the amount and type of securities that may be available for distribution under a Final Shelf Prospectus, if any; any future decision of the Company to file one or more Prospectus Supplements to the Final Shelf Prospectus and to issue securities thereunder, and the respective terms thereof, if any; the use of proceeds of any future financings conducted by the Company; the implementation of the Company's business strategy; receipt of regulatory approvals; and availability of financing on terms acceptable to the Company or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the filing of a Final Shelf Prospectus and any future issuances of securities thereunder; and availability of financing and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, they should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Q-Gold ResourcesQGR:CCTSXV:QGRgold investing
QGR:CC
The Conversation (0)
A pair of white-gloved hands holds a gold bar over a stack of gold bars with a vault in the background.

WGC: Central Banks Plan to Boost Gold Allocations as US Dollar Outlook Declines

Global central banks plan to increase their gold reserves while reducing their exposure to the US dollar over the next five years, according to the World Gold Council's (WGC) 2026 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey.The annual survey, which drew a record 76 responses from reserve managers between... Keep Reading...
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.
Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver Price Washout — What's Next, My Strategy

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. weighs in on recent gold and silver price declines, saying that he's now ready to start buying back into the sector. "In the last couple of days I have suggested that we're finally seeing the signs of a classic washout, heavy correction, in a mega bull... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange building.

Hemlo Mining Debuts on TSX Main Board

Hemlo Mining (TSX:HMMC,OTCQX:HMMCF) began trading on the TSX's senior board on Monday (June 15), stepping up from the venture market following its first full quarter operating the Hemlo gold mine.Hemlo Mining’s common shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as the market... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton, mine site.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

Prices for gold and silver have taken a hit over the last week, but for Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, the decline is an opportunity to pick up miners. "The bet is still on. This is a moment in time where we can take advantage of this," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spell "Fed" next to a blue block with symbols on scattered US$100 bills.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

Precious metals prices are staring down the barrel of next week's US Federal Reserve meeting Justification for higher interest rates is rising, and prices for gold, platinum and palladium are bowing down to levels not seen since the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, silver has fallen back to a range it... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Copper Quest Expands its Kitimat Copper Gold Project

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

Related News

base metals investing

Copper Quest Expands its Kitimat Copper Gold Project

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 906 g/t Silver over 4.3 m, including 1,329 g/t Silver over 1.8 m, all within 23.7 m of 206.6 g/t Silver at its Langis Project And 4.95 m of 493 g/t silver, including 1,798 g/t silver over 1.0 m

oil and gas investing

Charbone Annonce l'Ajout de 22 Nouveaux Clients d'Helium au Quebec et Poursuit l'Expansion de sa Plateforme de Gaz Industriels

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Announces the Addition of 22 New Helium Customers in Quebec and Continues the Expansion of its Industrial Gas Platform