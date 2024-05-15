Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy

QEC Presentation - Project Grandis

Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Gas - Macro Overview

The desired energy transition is very hard

  • A wide variety of challenges – physical, economic and political – to the desired energy transition
  • Increasingly being recognised by various (but not all) parties
  • Gas is not optional – demand will in fact grow

LNG demand forecast to rise

  • Multiple industry and Government parties forecast growing LNG demand
  • Asian demand particularly strong
  • Australian security of supply increasingly valued

East Coast Australia gas supply crisis

  • The long recognised supply crunch is nearly upon us
  • Govt now recognising depth of supply problems
  • Current prices of >A$12 expected to be a long term floor


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.

BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Oil pump in front of a wall of oil barrels with a Canadian flag on them.

Crescent Point Deal and TMX Completion Fuel Activity in Canadian Oil Market

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG,NYSE:CPG) has struck a deal with Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL,OTCQX:OILSF) to divest certain non-core assets in Saskatchewan as part of its long-term sustainability plan.

“This transaction allows us to realize value for these non-core assets which had limited impact in the Company’s future plans while continuing to focus on our priorities of operational execution, optimizing our balance sheet and increasing our return of capital,” said Craig Bryksa, president and CEO of Crescent Point, in a company press release.

The strategic move involves the sale of assets, including Flat Lake and Battrum, for cash consideration of C$600 million.

Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2024

The first quarter of 2024 saw increasing trends in Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate prices, attributed to ongoing tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global economic conditions. OPEC countries' production cuts and Russia's commitment to reduce exports also supported prices.

Despite volatility, prices remained stable between US$70– US$87 per barrel. Natural gas prices, however, sank to multi decade lows due to warmer-than-expected weather and ample supply.

Looking ahead, FocusEconomics panelists forecast a 10 percent decline in spot prices for oil over the next decade, while gas prices are expected to remain below highs set in 2022, with potential declines in Asia and Europe and steady prices in the US. Increased US LNG export capacity could lead to price convergence among regions by 2025.

Elixir Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
BPH Energy

March 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
