QcX Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

QCX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX,OTC:QCXGF) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 22, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $750,000 through the issuance of 7,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid: (i) a cash commission of $43,400; and (ii) issued 434,000 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders (the "Finders"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Finder's Share") at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for continued exploration and evaluation of the Company's Golden Giant and Fernet properties as previously announced on August 22, 2025, and for general working capital. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,410,000 options to purchase Common Shares exercisable at a price of $0.155 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

Prior to the completion of the Offering, Albert Contardi beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 1,302,750 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Debt Settlement, Mr. Contardi beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly an aggregate of 2,502,750 Common Shares, 750,000 Warrants and 400,000, representing approximately 13.60% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 19.72% on a partially diluted basis. The certificates representing the Warrants includes provisions that prevent Mr. Contardi from exercising his Warrants if, after giving effect to such exercise, Mr. Contardi, would in the aggregate beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over that number of Common Shares which is 19.99% or greater of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares, immediately after giving effect to such exercise. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Contardi may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Aaron Stone, P.Geo.
Vice President Exploration
aaron.stone@qcxgold.com
416-361-2515

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

QCX Gold Corp.

QCX Gold Corp.

QCX Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration of gold. The Golden Giant Project is located in James Bay and the Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi.

