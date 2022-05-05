GamingInvesting News

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April. One of the game modes, Pwnk Royale, is a mini-game battle royale for streamers to play with their viewer community. Viewers participate the real-time squid-game like streaming based gameshow, each round one-fifth participants will be eliminated, and the final winner will take all the points after 30 minutes challenge. The new way to engage streaming audience instantly ...

- Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April. One of the game modes, Pwnk Royale, is a mini-game battle royale for streamers to play with their viewer community. Viewers participate the real-time squid-game like streaming based gameshow, each round one-fifth participants will be eliminated, and the final winner will take all the points after 30 minutes challenge. The new way to engage streaming audience instantly created a big buzz in the streaming world, more than a thousand streamers have joined Pwnk discord community since then.

With game modes like Pwnk Royale, Pwnk help streamers engage their live audiences much more easily, Pwnk also makes creating interactive live content a simple task for everyone. For audiences, they are no longer just watching content, but can also participate, contribute and even become the center focus in their favorite streamer's game shows.

Pwnk is an interactive MMO game center tailor-made for streamer community. Pwnk world is a fantasy theme park, built on a mysterious Pwnk archipelago. There are 8 different interactive game modes with the first Steam launch. 4 new interactive games will be released every month according to the developer of Pwnk. All these interactive games will enable streamers to play with their communities via platform chat. Viewers have no need to download any additional clients, but only to enter the command input using simple comments.

Pwnk is currently collaborating with the top live streaming platforms such as Twitch and Meta to create next generation interactive entertainment content, supporting millions of players to play game on video stream. Soon after the launch on steam, Pwnk received overwhelming positive responses on Steam from streamer community. Streamers recommend Pwnk as one of first native interactive cloud games.

Interactivity is the most important factor which separates gaming and streaming from traditional entertainment, the interaction itself becomes the driving factor for participants to enjoy the interactive games. Comparing to traditional entertainment format like videos, Pwnk aims to provide the next generation entertainment experience focusing on interactivity.

Starscape Pte. Ltd, incorporated in Singapore , is the team behind Pwnk. Starscape has a multinational team, with dedicated veterans from Meta (ex Facebook), Bytedance, Tencent TiMi Studio and Funplus with decades of experience on game development and social media platforms. For investment inquiries, please contact feedback@starscape.live

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Top Global Virtual Reality Gaming Company Chooses Spectra7 Chipset to Power its Next Generation Head Mounted Display

Spectra7 DreamWeVR™ Chipset Production Shipments Ramping; Program Duration Anticipated to Be Over Multiple Years

- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7 " or the " Company "), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, announced that it has entered production of a significant design win previously awarded by a major consumer game VR platform provider. Spectra7's advanced DreamWeVR™ chipset of 3 chips will be used in the tethered interconnect between the game platform and the virtual reality (VR) head mount display (HMD).

NetEase Games Launches First Studio in the U.S.

NetEase Games is launching its first-ever first-party studio in the United States , with creative freedom and funding to create incredible new games!

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999) announced today its first U.S. studio, Jackalope Games, based in Austin, Texas . Jackalope Games will be creating new and exciting PC and console games as a first party studio of NetEase Games.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Provides Update on Its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

The Company is aware that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC has determined that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

HUYA Inc. Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

Huya is aware that the Company has been identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . Huya understands such identification may result from its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

Gunzilla Games Announce Off The Grid, a Next-Generation Battle Royale with Strong Focus on Narrative Progression

Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon, Crysis)

Gunzilla Games announced today OTG (Off The Grid), an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023.

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan . In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot ( Far Cry, Assassin's Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of OTG to life.

A Battle Royale like no other, in OTG, 150 players fight each other in PvP (Player Vs Player) skirmishes, as well as PvE (Player Vs Environment) storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real-time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone's gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

Commenting on OTG, Neill Blomkamp, CVO said, "With OTG, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game. With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."

Further information on OTG will be announced in the coming months. To make sure you don't miss any updates, and for more information on Gunzilla and OTG, follow the studio ( www.twitter.com/gunzillagames ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/gunzillagames ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/gunzillagames ).

About Gunzilla:

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is a fresh, independent AAA developer working on its next-generation multiplayer shooter IP in three metropolitan locations: Frankfurt, Germany (HQ); Los Angeles , USA ; and Kyiv, Ukraine . The company is helmed by serial entrepreneur CEO, Vlad Korolev and CSO Alexander Zoll. Gunzilla is built on the desire to innovate and push the limits of the industry.

Gunzilla's formidable team of talent come from a variety of industry-leading studios and publishers, including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA), THQ, and more. Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer Neill Blomkamp joined Gunzilla as Chief Visionary Officer. In addition, the team features industry veterans like video game writer Olivier Henriot who helped shape the story of such notable games such as Assassin's Creed , The Division , Far Cry and many more, and Richard K. Morgan , the author of the Altered Carbon series, which has since been adapted into a popular Netflix show. Gunzilla's Chief Technology Officer Timur Davidenko led the development of CryEngine as Technical Director and worked on Far Cry , Warface, and Crysis . Art Director Jussi Keteli was involved in the iconic Gears of War series, Star Citizen and Hunt: Showdown .

GUNZILLA™ is a trademark of GUNZILLA LLC.
"PlayStation," "PS4" and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Heaven Media Limited
Alex Verrey
gunzilla@heavenmedia.com
+44(0)7957 204 660

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516928/Gunzilla_Logo.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6InNyCE2Rc

Gunzilla Logo (PRNewsfoto/GUNZILLA LLC)

Ftribe Fighters launches an exclusive collection on Binance NFT Marketplace and officially releases their mobile game on May 09th, 2022

Ftribe Fighters is excited to announce an exclusive offering Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace and MOBA official release on May 09th .

Ftribe Fighters launches an exclusive Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace on May 9th

Ftribe Fighters, a 3D MOBA game, belongs to a gaming ecosystem that emphasizes on building a convenient platform for users to play, earn, and exchange. Its ecosystem includes a traditional MOBA game, Marketplace, DeFi features, upcoming Idle game - Clash of Ftribe and Wallet. Binance NFT is a platform that enables users to participate in top-tier gaming projects by purchasing NFT assets, also known as an Initial Game Offering (IGO). Auctions, fixed price auctions, and mystery boxes are all options for launching assets. IGOs are only for gaming, and all drop contents will be in-game assets like early access passes, weapons, accessories, exclusive Binance cosmetics and skins, and more .

Integrating with Binance NFT is one of the major milestones on the company's path to success. Ftribe Fighters would like to introduce the Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box in this launch, which will be available in quantities of 3,500 for $60 each. Each box will contain one of the other 12 NFTs at random. Players will have a 33.33% percent chance of acquiring a gun from this Box, which is also a utility item.

All Binance Box guns (Deadbolt DK, Stroke SM, Light Ray L, Scepter EVO) will have maximum damage, giving all players a significant advantage. Any other box, for example, will only give them a random damage between 17 and 25 for the Light Ray L gun when opened, whereas the Binance Box will always give them 25. Another advantage of receiving any gun is that it will be their pass to participate in the highly anticipated Clash of Ftribe - Idle Game, which will be released in May 2022.

12 NFT items inside Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box and special guns with maximum damage

Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box will open for 12 hours from 11:00 UTC - 23:00 UTC on May 9th . Users who pass the intermediate level KYC can purchase the Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box.

Aside from the launch, players will have the opportunity to try our official release on the same day. This will allow them to take advantage right after purchasing the Box. Ftribe Fighters is ecstatic to finally deliver on what its communities have been waiting for, and it looks forward to expanding ecosystem very soon, with the release of Clash of Tribes - Idle Game in May.

About Ftribe Fighters

Developed by a team with many years of experience in blockchain, gaming, and IoT, Ftribe Fighters (F2 NFT) dreams of building an NFT gaming metaverse where players immerse themselves in an exciting MOBA game experience and earn juicy rewards. Our ecosystem comprises Ftribe Fighters, the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, NFT Marketplace, Defi platforms, Clash of Ftribe (Idle Game) and so on. Our strongest backers in the NFT Game industry are Dao Maker and Icetea Labs.

Our mission is to build a free, transparent, and decentralized world where players have the right to play the game their way freely. Our vision is to be one of the pioneers in building up Metaverse development in the near future.

Website: f2nft.games
Twitter: https://twitter.com/f2nft
Telegram: https://t.me/F2NFTOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ftribefighters
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GnDbCzfamf
Medium: https://ftribefighters.medium.com/

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

