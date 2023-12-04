Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Effective at the opening,
November 30, 2023
, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire
December 04, 2023
and will therefore be halted at
Noon E.T.
and delisted at the close of business
December 04, 2023
.
TRADE DATES
November 30, 2023
- TO SETTLE –
December 01, 2023
December 01, 2023
- TO SETTLE –
December 04, 2023
December 04, 2023
- TO SETTLE –
December 04, 2023
The above is in compliance with
Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date
:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock
noon E.T.
and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0015
PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on
December 28, 2022
, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has
not
been changed.
Effective at the opening on
Thursday, November 23, 2023
, the common shares of Pambili Natural Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
|
25,953,445 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL common shares are subject to escrow
|
|
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PNN (
UNCHANGED
)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
69764T 20 6 (new)
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0016
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN" "PVF.PR.U" "PVF.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Partners Value Investments LP (the "LP") (TSXV: PVF.UN, PVF.PR.U, PVF.WT) announced on
September 22, 2023
, a proposed reorganization to be implemented by way of a court approved Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement "), pursuant to which its units, preferred units and warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc. (the "Securities") (Trading Symbol: ("PVF.UN", "PVF.PR.U", "PVF.WT", respectively) will be exchanged for newly issued replacement units and preferred units of Partners Value Investments L.P. and warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc. and additionally the holders of new replacement units will be entitled to receive a distribution of freely tradeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. and preferred shares of Partners Value Investments Inc., an entity created as a result of amalgamation of Partners Limited, Partners Value Investments Inc. and other related entities.
It is expected that the proposed Arrangement will be effective after the market close on
November 24, 2023
, subject to satisfying residual closing conditions.
In anticipation of the completion of the Arrangement, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is implementing the following special trading and settlement rules for all Securities ("PVF.UN", "PVF.PR.U", "PVF.WT") and will trade for cash on
November 23
and
November 24, 2023
.
MANDATORY TRADING AND SETTLEMENT RULES:
November 23, 2023
- TO SETTLE –
November 24, 2023
November 24, 2023
- TO SETTLE –
November 24, 2023
For more information, please see the LP's news releases dated
September 22, 2023
,
November 15, 2023
and the LP's information circular dated
September 29, 2023
posted on SEDAR+.
A further bulletin will be issued by the Exchange for additional details about the Arrangement and listing of the replacement securities.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0017
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")
ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Amalgamation:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement dated
August 30, 2023
, among Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation ("Outcrop"),
1433180 B
.C. Ltd ("1433180"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop, and Zacapa Resources Ltd. ("Zacapa").
On
November 21, 2023
, pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation under section 269 of the
Business Corporations Act
(
British Columbia
), 1433180 and Zacapa have amalgamated as one corporation ("Amalco"), on the following basis (the "Transaction"):
-
The common shares of Zacapa (the "Zacapa Shares") were exchanged for common shares of Outcrop on a four-for-one (4:1) basis.
-
All outstanding options, warrants to purchase Zacapa Shares and deferred share units (the "Zacapa Options", "Zacapa Warrants" and "Zacapa DSUs", respectively) were, pursuant to their respective terms, exchanged into options, warrants and deferred share units respectively of Outcrop on a four-for-one (4:1) basis and otherwise on equivalent terms as the terms of the Zacapa Options, Zacapa Warrants and Zacapa DSUs, respectively; and
-
Outcrop became the registered holder of common shares of Amalco, and Amalco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop.
The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of Zacapa at the Special Meeting of Zacapa shareholders held on
November 16, 2023
.
For further information regarding the Transaction, please refer to Zacapa's Information Circular dated
October 13, 2023
and filed on SEDAR+
Post-Amalgamation details of Outcrop:
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
|
249,429,636 shares are issued and outstanding
|
|
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Olympia Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
OCG (no change)
|
CUSIP:
|
69002Q105 (no change)
Delisting of Zacapa Resources Ltd.:
Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of Zacapa will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange
effective at the close of business,
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
.
________________________________________
23/11/21
- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
BULLETIN V2023-0018
BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at
9:58 a.m. PST
,
Nov. 21, 2023
, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of
Canada
, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0019
CANADA
ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated
September 25, 2023
between the Company, an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and the shareholders of the Vendor pursuant to which the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Vendor. The Vendor owns 100% of the right, title and interest to the Copper Dome South claims, located near
Princeton, British Columbia
(the "Property").
By way of consideration, the Company will issue 12,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the shareholders of the Vendor and make a cash payment of
$20,000
to a shareholder of the Vendor (the "Shareholder"). In addition, the Company will make a further cash payment of
$20,000
within six months of the closing to the Shareholder. The Consideration Shares issued are issued at a deemed value of
nine cents
per Consideration Share.
The Copper Dome South claims are subject to (i) a 3% net smelter royalty to be granted in favour of the Shareholder pursuant to a royalty agreement to be entered into; (ii) if the Company drills 0.15% copper or greater at the Property over a 100 metre or greater interval length, the Company shall issue an additional 1,000,000 common shares to the Shareholder; and (iii) if a
preliminary economic assessment
is completed on the Property, the Company shall issue an additional 1,000,000 common shares to the Shareholder.
|
|
CASH (
$)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$40,000
|
12,000,000 common shares
2,000,000 common shares (additional)
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated
September 26, 2023
.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0020
CEYLON
GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE:
Private Placement
- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$365,000
|
|
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of 7,300,000 common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding.
|
|
|
Maturity date:
|
12 months from issuance
|
|
|
Warrants
|
7,300,000 detachable warrants. Each warrant will have a term of 12 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.06.
|
|
|
Interest rate:
|
9% per annum
|
|
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
800,000 units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
455,000
|
1,365,000
Finders are paid 455,000 units, and 455,000 finder warrants exercisable into units. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit same as the offering at the price of
$0.05
for a one-year period. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of
$0.06
for a one-year period.
The Company issued a news release on
October 27, 2023
, confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0021
DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced
September 13, 2023
, and amended
October 19, 2023
.
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$20,632,000
|
|
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares consisting of up to a maximum of 45,848,888 common shares at a conversion price of $0.45 per common share of principal outstanding.
|
|
|
Maturity date:
|
October 19, 2028
|
|
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum payable in cash; commencing on January 31, 2025 the company will pay a gold premium on the principal amount of the debentures in cash quarterly. The gold premium will be calculated as a percentage equal to 25% of (i) the amount, if any, by which the London P.M. Fix on the quarterly measurement date exceeds $1,800 (U.S.) (the floor price) divided by (ii) the floor price.
|
|
|
Number of Placees:
|
53 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate $ of Debentures
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
$7,944,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
7
|
$430,000
|
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$510,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on
October 19, 2023
and
November 1, 2023
confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0022
GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at
5:00 a.m. PST
,
Nov. 21, 2023
, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of
Canada
, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0023
INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on
October 24, 2023
:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,999,999 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,999,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
|
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,275,864 charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.145 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,137,932 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,137,932 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 30 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
7,017,531
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
366,666
|
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
26,305
|
NA
|
181,417
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of
$0.15
for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on
November 16, 2023
, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0024
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
("PTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at
11:45 a.m. PST
,
Nov. 20, 2023
, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0025
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated
August 31, 2023
("Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Optionor will grant the Company the option to acquire up to a 20% interest in the Optionor's 50% interest in the Eldorado Option in consideration of cash and eligible exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") according to the following earn-in schedule:
(i) An 8% interest by
Dec 31, 2023
:
$50,000
cash, plus a minimum of
$600,000
of Expenditures;
(ii) An aggregate 12% interest by
Dec 31, 2023
: An aggregate of
$900,000
of Expenditures;
(iii) An aggregate 16% interest by
Dec 31, 2023
: An aggregate of
$1,200,000
of Expenditures;
(iv) An aggregate 20% interest by
Dec 31, 2023
: An aggregate of
$1,500,000
of Expenditures.
The Optionor will have the right to request that the Expenditures be filed as assessment work with the applicable government registry to maintain the property in good standing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated
October 6, 2023
, and
November 20, 2023
.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2023-0026
PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:
November 21, 2023
TSX Venture NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on
June 6, 2023
:
|
Number of Shares:
|
363,333 shares
|
|
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
|
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
96,666
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
200,000
|
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$480
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on
June 22, 2023
, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
