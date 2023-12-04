Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ( TSXV: PTU ) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (each, a "Unit") to Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 5, 2024.

The closing of the Private Placement is a condition precedent to the effectiveness of the option agreement between Purepoint and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foran (the " Option Agreement ") previously announced by Purepoint in its press release dated November 20, 2023 pursuant to which Purepoint granted options to Foran to acquire up to 100% interest in Purepoint's Denare West Project located in east-central Saskatchewan. Purepoint has received conditional approval of the Private Placement and the Option Agreement from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). The Option Agreement shall become effective immediately upon receipt of the final approval of the Private Placement and the Option Agreement from the Exchange.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ( TSXV: PTU ) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all its stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment. Foran Mining's McIlvenna Bay Project is located entirely within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. Foran Mining also owns the Bigstone Project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of the McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran Mining's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. Foran Mining announced the results from its feasibility study on February 28, 2022, outlining that current mineral reserves would potentially support an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. Foran Mining filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McIlvenna Bay Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit resource estimate on February 11, 2022. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of these technical reports which may be found under Foran's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189709

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium PTU:CA TSXV:PTU Energy Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading... Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0014
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ( TSXV: PTU ) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Enters into Option Agreement with Foran Mining Corporation for the Denare West Project

Purepoint Uranium Enters into Option Agreement with Foran Mining Corporation for the Denare West Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ( TSXV: PTU ) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today announced that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran") pursuant to which Purepoint granted options to Foran to acquire up to 100% interest in Purepoint's Denare West Project located in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 55 kilometres west-southwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba (the "Property"). The Property is adjacent to and on trend with Foran's McIlvenna Bay project.

Concurrently with the execution of the Option Agreement, Foran has agreed to invest $350,000 in a non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 common share units (each, a " Unit ") of Purepoint at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the " Private Placement "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSXV. Purepoint intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ( TSXV: PTU ) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the exploration program for the Hook Lake Project for the upcoming winter season. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024. The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This past winter's program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire Deposit. As a matter of fact, hole CRT23-05 delivered the project's highest uranium grade outside of the Spitfire Deposit" said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We are anxious to follow up on this radioactivity to determine whether we are coming into a prominent area of mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND , OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce James Sykes, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th .

DATE : December 4 th
TIME: 2:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4 th -6 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc. ( CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) (" Nuclear Fuels " or the "Company") announced the third set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the historic Saddle deposit, reports 8 holes containing significant uranium intercepts and with 4 uranium intercepts suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. 94% of drill holes intersected at least trace uranium. One drill hole intersected the new and deeper uranium-bearing mineralization in the Fort Union Formation which is located below the original target of the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

  • 4.03% U 3 O 8 over 0.55 m at 126.0 m vertical depth in AK23-102 is the highest individual uranium assay result of the summer drill program
  • 1.02% U 3 O 8 over 8.05 m at 123.0 m vertical depth within 0.59% over 15.0 m at 120.7 m vertical depth in AK23-102
  • Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
  • Assays pending from 6 remaining exploration drill holes

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside the ACKIO system to be released.

"We've extended Pod 7 ( Figure 1 ) with its best intersection to date. AK23-102 returned the best overall uranium results with 1.02% U 3 O 8 over 8.05 metres and the highest grades, 4.03% U 3 O 8, from Pod 7 in a 50 metre step out with mineralization that is still open on strike and at depth. This intersection and previous results from this summer demonstrate the potential for additional high-grade uranium outside of what was previously thought for Pod 7. We learn with each drill hole, and this new information will be well applied for 2024's exploration program on Hook, which will be our most extensive yet," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nuclear Fuels Inc. ( CSE: NF ; OTCQX: NFUNF), an uranium resources company with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nuclear Fuels Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well