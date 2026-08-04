PTC Launches Arena Connect to Simplify Enterprise Integrations for Manufacturers

  • Simplifies how teams integrate systems, automate workflows, and manage information across the product ecosystem
  • Helps accelerate workflow creation with pre-built templates, a library of low-code connectors, and an intuitive visual interface
  • Introduces AI-powered product change summaries, automated BOM compliance checks, and enhanced Onshape-Arena connection features as part of the broader 2026.2 release

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of the Arena Connect™ capability within its Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) 2026.2 release. Arena Connect helps manufacturers connect business applications, other Arena workspaces, and automated workflows across the product value chain, making it easier to move information between the systems teams rely on every day.

Image courtesy of PTC.

As companies grow, so does the number of systems used to manage product development, quality, manufacturing, and business operations. While each system serves a specific purpose, the information inside them is often disconnected, requiring manual effort or custom integrations to keep data synchronized. Arena Connect helps address this challenge by giving organizations a centralized way to connect applications, automate data movement, and keep critical business processes running smoothly across PLM, QMS, ERP, MES, collaboration tools, and other enterprise systems. Engineering change orders and quality processes, for instance, now stay in sync between Arena and Jira automatically, with issues created and updated as workflows progress.

"Manufacturers don't need another system to manage; they need an easier way to connect the systems they already have," said David Katzman, General Manager of Onshape and Arena, PTC. "With Arena Connect, customers can automate workflows and keep information moving between teams without the complexity that often comes with custom integrations."

Key features of Arena Connect include:

  • Visual workflow builder to design, build, and test workflows, from no-code templates to full custom-code integrations for systems without a pre-built connector.
  • Connection library and workflow templates to create integrations using a library of 200+ pre-built connectors, plus ready-to-use workflow templates for systems like Jira, Microsoft Teams, and Slack.
  • Workflow automation to automate real-time and scheduled business processes using webhooks, the Arena Events Engine, and custom action triggers.
  • Administration and governance framework to monitor workflow executions, logs, alerts, and error management through a centralized dashboard.

In addition to the launch of Arena Connect, this release strengthens supply chain resiliency through new Arena AI AssistantArena SCI, and Onshape-Arena Connection features, including:

  • AI Item Redline and AI File Insights to summarize product changes, compare revisions, and find information across documents using natural language.

  • Automated BOM Compliance and Component Browser to provide visibility into component compliance, lifecycle status, and supply chain information across product records.

  • Onshape-Arena Connection to improve BOM synchronization between CAD and PLM systems to support product data transfer across engineering and downstream business processes.

With Arena by PTC and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and accelerate AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about Arena Connect, read this blog: www.arenasolutions.com/blog/how-arena-connect-helps-manufacturers-scale-their-digital-product-ecosystem

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service products. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact 

Julia Reed 

PRteam@ptc.com  

Investor Contact 

Michael Migure  

investor@ptc.com  

PTC, Arena, Arena SCI, Arena Connect, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-launches-arena-connect-to-simplify-enterprise-integrations-for-manufacturers-302842413.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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