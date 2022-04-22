The legend has returned with new info to share - PSY, one of the most iconic singers of all times who took the world by the storm with his famous 'Gangnam Style', reappears to the public as the ambassador for Gravity's hit mobile game Ragnarok Origin. PSY has starred in several commercials and interviews for Ragnarok Origin. In the commercial, PSY is seen alone and tired in his studio. The silence is broken when he ...

GAMING00