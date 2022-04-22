GamingInvesting News

The legend has returned with new info to share - PSY, one of the most iconic singers of all times who took the world by the storm with his famous 'Gangnam Style', reappears to the public as the ambassador for Gravity's hit mobile game Ragnarok Origin. PSY has starred in several commercials and interviews for Ragnarok Origin. In the commercial, PSY is seen alone and tired in his studio. The silence is broken when he ...

The legend has returned with new info to share

- PSY, one of the most iconic singers of all times who took the world by the storm with his famous 'Gangnam Style', reappears to the public as the ambassador for Gravity's hit mobile game Ragnarok Origin.

PSY has starred in several commercials and interviews for Ragnarok Origin. In the commercial, PSY is seen alone and tired in his studio.

The silence is broken when he receives a text message and gets sucked into the world of Ragnarok to enjoy many of the fun experiences present in Ragnarok Origin.

In the short FaceTime Video, PSY has revealed that he will be releasing a new song this year. This will be the first in 5 years that PSY will be releasing since his last album [4X2=8] in 2017.

In addition to PSY's interview, there will be community events featuring lots of prizes and rewards to celebrate PSY's onboarding as the second ambassador for Ragnarok Origin. Gravity has claimed that they are preparing many more different collaboration events and activities with PSY to deliver a fun and exciting experience for the players.

Apart from PSY and Ragnarok Origin's collaboration, Ragnarok Origin has recently released a massive update featuring a new class, increased level cap to lvl90 , new stories, dungeons, and various events.

Here's a quick summary of the update.

  1. New Job: Crusader
  2. New Lvl 90 storyline
  3. New Map: Ancient City
  4. Sky Set system
  5. New Dungeon: Attacking Prontera at Night
  6. War of Emperium Siege Fight

Sky Set: Wings of the Valkyries

For details on the major update, check out the update notice here .

Users can play Ragnarok Origin now by downloading the game on iOS or Android in the USA and Canada . To learn more about Ragnarok Origin visit the official site or follow the game on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Gravity co., Ltd.:

Founded in April 2000 , Gravity is a global game company and the only Korean game company listed on NASDAQ directly. As of June 30, 2021 , Gravity's signature IP, Ragnarok IP, has exceeded 120 million in global cumulative accounts. In addition, it was selected as the 2nd most loved Korean game overseas for 3 consecutive years (Global Hallyu Trend 2021).

Currently, Gravity has subsidiaries consisting of Gravity NEO CYON (Korea), Gravity Communications ( Taiwan Region ), Gravity Game Link ( Indonesia ), Gravity Interactive ( USA ), Gravity Game Arise ( Japan ), Gravity Game Tech ( Thailand ), Gravity Game Hub( Singapore ), leading to a strong global network. Together with its branches, Gravity is expanding its recognition and influence worldwide by expanding its service with Ragnarok Online IP-related games as well as other games of various genres and platforms. In addition to various Ragnarok goods, it is accelerating Ragnarok content businesses, such as advancing into animation, IPTV, and webtoon fields, as well as conducting various brand collaborations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psy-comes-back-as-the-ambassador-for-ragnarok-origin-301529269.html

SOURCE Gravity

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c6190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Recycle Avengers Celebrates Earth Day With Elementary Students

Re-Teck a leader in electronic waste recycling, launched their new gaming app, Recycle Avengers in celebration of Earth Day at Flower Mound Elementary School to third, fourth and fifth graders. The Recycle Avengers electric car was on site and game character, Kit, handed out t-shirts and posters. The students and faculty members learned that old electronics dumped in landfills can release dangerous chemicals into the environment. Members of the Recycle Avengers team shared how used electronics can be recycled, repurposed and reused to create new electronics. Click to Watch Video

Flower Mound Elementary Principal, Christy Van Scoyoc , and her faculty facilitated the event so their students could understand the importance of recycling electronic waste (e-waste) in a fun and tangible way. A Recycle Avengers e-waste collection bin will be set up at the school so students, teachers and community members can safely recycle their old phones, computers, tablets and other electronic devices. Click for Photos

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G FUEL Debuts in Target Stores Nationwide with a Variety of Ready-to-Drink Cans

Includes Exclusive New Flavor, GFUEL Watermelon Limeade!

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that their 16 oz ready-to-drink cans are now available for sale in nearly 400 Target stores throughout the United States . G FUEL is also unveiling a brand-new flavor exclusive to Target: Watermelon Limeade!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talking about the iconic features of Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you.

  • Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes

All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can set up their favorite character as their cover girl freely. For the battle scenes, we used Unity 3D effect for its animation to show the power and excitement of the game.

  • Various storylines free to choose

Dialogue options can be chosen by the players in the storylines, every character will give different interesting reactions according to their personality settings. Your decision can influence the "Karma rate" of the characters and you have no chance to do it over once any option has been chosen, so you may need to think twice before you do any decision.

  • Karma system

In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond of their beloved characters.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our official site.

  • Game info

Name Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

E nabled device Android/iOS

Genre Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate U SERJOY Technology

Develop U SERJOY Technology

Charges Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

P lease put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-about-the-iconic-features-of-seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-301530746.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio (Cardio Healthcare Inc.) is launching Metabike, the world's first metaverse & gaming integrated home fitness bike for use on tablet & smart TV. This next-gen indoor bike features built-in game controllers to give users full gaming functionality and IoT pedals which track real speed, torque, and workout distance to control the movement of the in-game avatar.

Metabike combines Move-to-Earn (M2E) with Play-to-Earn (P2E), rewarding users up to $30 per month in Cardio Points for use in-app on healthcare discounts, products & services with the option to swap Cardio Points for its ERC20-based crypto asset Cardiocoin (CR DC )
[ CRDC is the Weekly Star on MEXC Global after successfully listing on April 19th UTC 11:00].

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

The Cardio HUB platform (tablet & smart TV) pairs to Metabike via Bluetooth and features over 50 games & content from world-class developers ( including ROBLOX metaverse ) with monthly content library updates (think "Netflix" for exercise).

Founder & CEO Daniel Park says "People can exercise on Metabike while competing with global users in racing games, ride through scenic nature, watch their favorite shows on OTT platforms, and immerse themselves on leading metaverse platforms like Roblox, all while tracking their workout, receiving rewards for fitness, and having actual fun while exercising."

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio's patented technology senses power without torque sensors at 1/100 th of the cost. The IoT pedal attaches to virtually any indoor bike, transforming legacy & ODM equipment into smart bikes that measure real workout distance, calories burned, and access to the metaverse.

Cardio's smart treadmill BETA service ( Metarun, at 20 select gyms in Korea ) has verified 43,744 Km of exercise distance through 25,712 workouts over 7,449 hours of exercise, and users have received rewards worth around $10,000 .

Cardio gets its name from the word cardiovascular, which takes the lion's share of healthcare costs and is the focus of preventive healthcare. With the advent of metaverse, more people will exercise less, letting their fingers do the moving inside these digital spaces.

Cardio's Metabike & Metarun bridge "real-world" exercise with metaverse activity by combining the benefits of fitness with the fun of digital content (a nod to the equipment from the movie "Ready Player One").

About Cardio Healthcare (Silicon Valley & Korea)

Cardio is the only Move-to-Earn company that is cheat-proof and verifies only real fitness data, the foundation of data used in the healthcare industry (i.e. insurance companies). CRDC is tokenizes fitness data and provides healthcare a direct bridge to fitness users to create a healthier society.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiocoin-combines-move--play-to-earn-for-global-500-million-fitness-user-market-to-bridge-real--metaverse-fitness-301530827.html

SOURCE Cardio Healthcare

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game For Earth Day

Our planet is in crisis - but you can help make a difference, even from within the comfort of your own home. Next Earth the third largest metaverse, is teaming up with SEE Turtles to launch a new game with a cause: players can purchase land in the metaverse, with a portion of proceeds going towards real-world environmental projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

Company's PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution and Diversity and Inclusion achievements recognized in annual awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won four categories of the 2022 "The Casino Awards" program, earning more honors than any other gaming supplier in the competition. Produced by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Casino International magazine, The Casino Awards is an annual program that recognizes gaming operators and suppliers for excellence across Europe .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×