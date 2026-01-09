Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

VANCOUVER, January 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") The Company wishes that all our shareholders have had a wonderful Holiday Season and prosperity for the New Year.

With the holiday season ending, the Company is pleased to announce that during the holidays significant road work was completed to repair the La Dama de Oro  property access road. The damage occurred during the recent flooding reported in southern California.

In addition to the financing announcement reported on December 11,2025, the Company, subject to regulatory approval, announces an increase of the Private Placement to $150,000 and a 30-day extension.

Use of proceeds:

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general administration and for sampling activities to assess mineralization potential at the La Dama de Oro project. The Company intends to proceed immediately with work related to the permitted 1,000-ton bulk sample.

     Private Placement

The Private Placement is for of up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000. Each unit will consist of:

  • one common share; and
     

  • one full, non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issue. 

 

 For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO of the Company.

 

    Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

    Phone: 604 724 2369

    roombesresources@gmail.com.com

 

      CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

 

Neither the OTCQB and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement

