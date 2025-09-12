Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER September 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non brokered Unit Private Placement Financing of up to $250,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 units oof the Company (each a "Unit") the ("Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one full Warrant exercisable for a period of two years. The Unit is priced at $0.05 for one Common Share in the Capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one nontransferable full Warrant. Each nontransferable Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement will be subject to the approval of the TSXV.
All securities issued with respect to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company intends to issue the Units pursuant to the prospectus exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106- Prospectus Exemptions including the accredited investor exemption and family, friends, and business associates' exemption.
The Company intends to use funds from the net proceeds for Regulatory Fees, sampling and evaluation of the existing potential underground mineralization at the La Dama De Oro , historical "Ace in the Hole stope" , located near surface, geochemical surface survey and administration
As reported previously, an NI 43 101 has been submitted to the TMX V Exchange for review and approval., The Regulators initial review determined that the submission would be treated as a Fundamental Transaction requiring additional information and the Company is responding accordingly.
Property Summary:
Permits for a Bulk Sample, Water, Road Access, Environmental, Plan of Operation, Mill Site have been approved. To date, there has not been any known drilling or modern-day Scientific exploration or identified NI 43 101 resources.
The La Dama de Oro Property is in the Silver Mountain Mining District, within the structurally complex Eastern California Shear Zone and the intersection with the San Andreas Fault Zone. Bedrock geology includes Mesozoic quartz monzonite that intrudes the Jurassic Sidewinder Volcanics. The structural history of the region implies a sequence of compressional and extensional events that reactivated favorably oriented zones of weakness for the circulation of hydrothermal fluids. The main zone of mineralization is hosted by the La Dama de Oro Fault, a shallow northeast-dipping oblique-slip fault.
The mineralization at the property is classified as a structurally controlled, low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver vein system. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with multi-phase quartz veining, brecciation, and pervasive hydrothermal alteration along the La Dama de Oro Fault. The largest known vein is 4.5 feet at its widest point and remains open to exploration for over 6,000 feet. The gold system has robust potential not just within the La Dama de Oro vein, but as well for additional undiscovered veins along the fault system.
Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO commented; "having all permits in place gives certainty to realize potential future opportunity for production at the La Dama de Oro mine " .
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Zachary Black, SME-RM, a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Black is a consultant and is independent of Providence Gold Mines Inc.
For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO directly at
6047242369.
Ronald A. Coombes, President & CE
Phone: 604 724 2369
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Neither the OTCQB and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement
