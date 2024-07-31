Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge grants options to buy 175,000 shares

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 175,000 options with an exercise price of $0.235 and a term of 5 years.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration near the prolific Golden Triangle. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team, with over 100 years of accumulated mineral exploration experience, believe that the company's Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to include this under-explored region.

Contact Information

Michael Iverson, CEO & Director

Telephone: 604.351.3351

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain information and statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends" and words of similar meaning and intent, and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should" or "will" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's beliefs, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Source

Click here to connect with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:prrgold investingGold Investing
PRR:CC
Prospect Ridge Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Prospect Ridge Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources


Keep reading...Show less
PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.16 units (" NFT Units ") and $0.18 flow-through units (" FT Units ") announced May 29, 2024 and June 14, 2024 respectively, (see news releases for details). The final tranche consists of 2,912,500 NFT Units for gross proceeds of $466,000 plus an additional 7,717,441 FT Units for gross proceeds of $1,389,139.38 .

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

In total, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,218,847.24 , comprised of $2,860,520 in NFT Units plus an additional $2,358,327.24 in FT Units.

CEO Mike Iverson commented, "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us during this financing round. Your trust and confidence in Prospect Ridge Resources is deeply appreciated. We look forward to delivering on our promises and working diligently to create value for all our shareholders. Your belief in our vision fuels our commitment to achieving significant results during our upcoming drill program."

In connection with the final tranche, the Company paid aggregate finder fees of $100,801.38 in cash, 73,062 finder warrants having the same terms as the NFT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.25 ) and 495,063 finder warrants having the same terms as the FT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.30 ). All securities issued in the final tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 25, 2024 . The final tranche and associated finder fees are subject to final Exchange acceptance.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 312,500 NFT Units ($50,000) and 27,777 FT Units ($4,999.86) , representing approximately 10.7% and 0.36%, respectively, of the NFT Units and FT Units issued in the final tranche. The common shares so acquired by insiders represent approximately 0.41% of the issued and outstanding common shares upon closing, and together with the common shares issuable on exercise of the warrants so acquired by insiders would constitute an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 0.61% of the then issued and outstanding shares as of closing.

The participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and/or on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

Use of Proceeds of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the NFT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Knauss Creek Property and Holy Grail Property (the " Properties "), corporate development and general working capital, while the gross proceeds of the FT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Properties and other Canadian Exploration Expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ), and "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act ( British Columbia ).

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as " intends " or " anticipates" , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results " may", " could ", " should ", " would " or " occur " . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects and the Company's use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-announces-final-closing-of-its-oversubscribed-private-placement-302206337.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/25/c3787.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone


Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery


Keep reading...Show less

White Gold Corp. Encounters Highest Gold Values to Date and Doubles Strike Length of the Newly Discovered Gold-In-Soil Anomaly to 2.2 km on the QV Property and Prepares for Maiden Diamond Drill Program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that infill and extension soil sampling has refined and extended the newly discovered gold-in-soil anomaly on its QV property to 2.2 km along strike (Figure 1). The soil anomaly is located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit and appears to be similar in character to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These new results form part of the Company's 2024 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Sandstone | Gum Creek Consolidation - August 2024

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Brightstar and Alto enter into scheme implementation deed. Brightstar acquires Montague East Gold Project from gateway. Brightstar placement to Raise $24 Million.

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU has continued its primary focus on the Fiery Creek Prospect within the Georgetown Project, in North Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 and Appendix 5B

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to announce that copper sulphate pentahydrate (copper sulphate) production continues to increase with sales totalling 97.5 tonnes during the quarter, representing $411K in revenues. This combined with the $201K received this Quarter from earlier sales of zinc slag, brings the total to $612K for the Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Prospect Ridge Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Prospect Ridge Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Related News

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

copper investing

Sampling Confirms Copper Potential over 6km Trend at Black Ridge

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

×