Prospect Ridge Announces First Tranche Closing of Unit Private Placement and New Flow Through Unit Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Quantum 1 Cannabis

QQ:CNX

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Announces First Tranche Closing of Unit Private Placement and New Flow Through Unit Private Placement

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.16 units (the "Unit Offering") announced May 29, 2024 (see news release for details), issuing an aggregate of 13,284,500 units for gross proceeds of $2,125,520.

In connection with the first tranche, the Company paid and issued an aggregate of $28,515 and 189,157 finder warrants (having the same terms as the private placement warrants) in payment of finder fees. All securities issued in the first tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 14, 2024. The Company has further received CSE approval for an extension for the balance of the Unit Offering.

The Company also announces that, concurrently with the balance of the Unit Offering, it will be conducting a non-brokered private of up to 10,000,000 flow through units (the "FT Offering") at a price of $0.18 per flow through unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,800,000. Each flow through unit will be comprised of one flow through common share and one half of a purchase warrant, with a whole warrant being exercisable to purchase one non flow through common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years subject to accelerated expiry on the occurrence of certain events.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration near the prolific Golden Triangle. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively possess over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe that its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to include this under-explored region.

Contact Information

Michael Iverson, CEO & Director

Telephone: 604.351.3351

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, forecasts, estimates and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Source

Click here to connect with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:prrgold investingGold Investing
PRR:CC
Prospect Ridge Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Prospect Ridge Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone


Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production


Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a rebate of $354,000 after costs from the Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme for the financial year ending June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Jp Cortez, gold bars.

Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the importance of sound money and his organization's efforts to remonetize gold and silver in the US.

2024 has been the most successful year in Sound Money Defense League's decade-long history, with six states signing bills into law that end sales taxes on gold and silver. Only five states still charge these taxes.

In total, Cortez said more than 60 pieces of legislation have been introduced in over 25 states so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 second quarter financial results after market close on June 26, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place June 27, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Ora Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Northern Zone Grows Dramatically to Over 600m Down Plunge.

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 northern zone grows to over 600m down plunge.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Prospect Ridge Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Prospect Ridge Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Related News

rare earth investing

New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project

manganese investing

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Copper Investing

Successful completion of Retail Entitlement Offer

Graphite Investing

Altech – Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for Cerenergy® Financing Phase

Uranium Investing

Production Starts at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Uranium Investing

When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Eyes Next Phase of Development for Anaesthesia Monitoring Device

×