New proprietary model builds on more than a decade of AI-powered underwriting expertise, expanding access to credit and supporting future growth
Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today announced a significant advancement to its proprietary AI underwriting platform with the official launch of its enhanced cash-flow underwriting model.
Built entirely in-house, the new model analyzes six months of bank transaction history in seconds to assess creditworthiness with greater precision, providing a more complete picture of a consumer's financial circumstances, beyond traditional credit bureau data. The technology allows Propel and its Bank Partner to identify creditworthy consumers who may be overlooked by conventional underwriting methods, expanding access to credit while maintaining its existing risk standards.
The model launched in late Q3 2026, where initial results have demonstrated the ability to approve more consumers at the same risk thresholds. Propel estimates the new technology could expand access to credit by up to 15%, with expansion into the United States expected in early 2027.
To support the launch, Propel has partnered with Plaid, a leading consumer-permissioned financial data network that connects thousands of financial institutions and fintechs. Plaid's insights into cash flow, income patterns, and financial obligations help Propel's proprietary AI models make more informed credit decisions.
Propel is a leader in AI-powered non-prime underwriting, having launched its first proprietary AI model in 2015. Since then, Propel and its Bank Partners have underwritten more than two million loans and lines of credit, building a substantial proprietary dataset in a segment of the credit market that is particularly complex to underwrite.
"A credit score doesn't always tell the full story of someone's financial circumstances, and that limits access to credit for millions of consumers," said Dr. Jonathan Goler, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer of Propel. "By combining open banking data, supported by Plaid, with sophisticated time series deep learning models, we can better understand a consumer's current financial circumstances and identify patterns that are genuinely predictive of repayment. Our newest model builds on years of proprietary data and research, enabling our Bank Partners to make more informed credit decisions and responsibly approve more consumers."
"Consumer debt is getting more complex, and lenders can't afford blind spots," said Michelle Young, Credit Product Lead at Plaid. "Plaid is helping Propel close an information gap with access to real-time cash flow insights and a network-level view of a borrower's financial obligations, so the team can manage risk and decision borrowers with confidence."
Beyond expanding access to credit through its existing products, Propel's enhanced cash-flow underwriting capabilities create opportunities to develop more personalized lending solutions offerings and support a broader range of financial products over time.
About Propel
Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over 2 million loans and lines of credit and over 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com.
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SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.