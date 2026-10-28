Propel Holdings Named Among Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Winners for Third Consecutive Year

Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that it was honored as an Enterprise—Industry Leaders award winner as part of Deloitte's 2026 Technology Fast 50 program. Propel has been ranked 15th in the Enterprise—Industry Leaders category after its impressive growth percentage of 177%.
The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2022 and $50 million in 2025.
Propel's CEO, Clive Kinross, credits the company's AI-powered platform, world-class team, and relentless commitment to profitable, sustainable growth for its success.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for the third consecutive year," said Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel Holdings. "From 2022 to 2025, net income increased 294% and adjusted net income increased 227%, reflecting the strength and consistency of our business. Our talented team, advanced AI-powered platform and disciplined approach enable us to serve more consumers overlooked by traditional financial institutions while growing profitably. We remain focused on scaling responsibly, expanding financial opportunity and creating long-term value for our shareholders."
"The 2026 Enterprise-Industry Leaders exemplify the innovation, resilience, and leadership that have helped shape Canada's technology sector. Through sustained growth and a commitment to excellence, these organizations continue to drive progress across industries while creating lasting economic impact," said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada.
As growth becomes increasingly difficult to sustain at scale, this recognition highlights the company's ability to innovate, adapt, and deliver lasting impact in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.
"These distinguished companies have built strong legacies by continuously adapting, innovating, and delivering value in an evolving marketplace," added Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "Their achievements highlight the strength of Canadian enterprise and their important role in advancing our technology ecosystem both at home and on the global stage."
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program
The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program sponsors for 2026 include RBCx, NRF, TMX, EDC, CCI, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About Propel
Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over 2 million loans and lines of credit and over 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.
Learn more at www.propelholdings.com.
SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.
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