Private Placement/Update re Ram Property, Golden Triangle, BC

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Silver Grail Resources Ltd. ("Silver Grail" or "the Company") ("SVG"-TSX-V) ) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 2,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.23 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $575,000 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") and a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.33 for a period of two years from closing.   Silver Grail's share price closed at $0.28 on October 1, 2025.

There are no finder's fees or other commissions associated with the transaction.  Certain of the Company's insiders may participate in the private placement. The proceeds of the financing will be used to pay for 2025 exploration of the Ram property as well as further exploration of the Company's other mineral properties in the Golden Triangle and also for general corporate purposes.

Update re Ram Property

Drilling is now complete at the Ram property with 2,056 metres having been drilled in seven holes.  All of the core has now been logged and diamond sawed and final shipments to the assay lab are expected within the next days.  MSALabs has been instructed to hold all assays until such time as the total submittal from the Ram has been completed.

During the final days of the drill program, Jeff Kyba, P. Geo., visited the Ram property as well as the Company's Clone, Konkin Silver and Fiji properties.  While walking the surface projection of Hole #7, Jeff discovered a new showing of net-textured chalcopyrite (see photo URL below).  Also included in the URL section are a number of photos taken by drillers during the program of various select examples of mineralized core.

URLs

https://teuton.com/Ram2025CorePhotos -- Various photos of mineralized core

https://teuton.com/NetTexturedSample -- Photo of net-textured chalcopyrite

Qualified Person

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the QP for Silver Grail Resources Ltd.; as President and CEO of Silver Grail he is not independent of the Company.

About Silver Grail

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company with a large portfolio of properties in the southern portion of the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.  Its legacy properties, some more than thirty years old, form large islands within the vast claim holdings of Goliath Resources in this region.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.silvergrail.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating  to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

