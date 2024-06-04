Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Many Peaks Minerals

Private Placement Completed to Raise A$5.2M

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that it has completed a A$5.2 million equity raise within a 24-hour period from a small number of high-net-worth and institutional investors to accelerate exploration over an extensive area of gold anomalous geochemistry with early but very encouraging drilling results at the Odienne and Ferke Gold Projects located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire.

The Company received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of 23,636,364 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at a price of A$0.22 per New Share (Placement). The Placement price was set at the Company’s last closing price of A$0.22 and represented a 1% discount to the Company’s 15-day VWAP through the close of trading on Monday, 3 June 2024. The Placement, managed by Blackwood Capital Pty Ltd, was heavily supported, with applications being scaled back to an agreed A$5.2 million total.

The Placement was made available to institutional and professional/sophisticated investors. Applications were received predominantly from existing shareholders, ranging from several long-term supporters of the Company to a number of new shareholders who have strongly participated in recent on-market buying following Many Peaks’ acquisition of permits covering 1,275km2 in Cote d’Ivoire (refer to ASX Announcement dated 26 March 2024).

Placement Details

  • Tranche 1: 13,700,000 Placing Shares (A$3,014,000) will be issued using the Company's 25% placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. 7,969,483 new ordinary shares will be issued under the LR7.1 placement capacity and 5,730,517 new ordinary shares will be issued under the LR7.1A placement capacity.
  • Tranche 2: 9,936,364 Placing Shares (A$2,186,000) and will be issued subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held in July 2024.

Use of Funds

The capital raised by the issue of New Shares will be used to accelerate exploration activities in Cote d’Ivoire and fund costs of the offer, working capital and corporate and administrative costs.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mpkgold explorationgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK)

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar logo

Brightstar Completes Acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance Listed Investments Portfolio increase to $35 million

St Barbara Limited (“St Barbara” or the “Company”) (ASX: SBM) refers to the recentASX release by Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX-BTR) (“Brightstar”) announcing the closing of the off-market scrip takeover offer (“Offer”) for Linden Gold Alliance Limited (“Linden”).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc  and located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "Closing this Transaction further solidifies our outlook for strong free cash flow growth in 2024 and beyond. We believe Vares is an exceptional asset that supplements our robust portfolio of royalties on long-life and low-cost projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions. We look forward as our operating partners deliver at the assets underlying our interests and our revenue growth potential is crystalized."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Announces 2024 Manhattan Exploration Program, Commencement of Phase 1 Drill Campaign

Scorpio Gold Announces 2024 Manhattan Exploration Program, Commencement of Phase 1 Drill Campaign

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 exploration program (the "2024 Exploration Program" or the "Program") at its Manhattan District, has commenced the first phase of the Program's planned drilling campaign ("Phase 1"). Phase 1 consists of an initial 5 drill holes, followed by an anticipated 4,260 meters in 20 holes through the rest of 2024. Manhattan is a low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposit located in Nye County, Nevada containing a higher-grade coarse gold deposit already identified through over 100,000 m of historic drilling. Phase 1 is intended to extend known mineralization along strike into untested areas utilizing surface diamond drilling. This drill program will provide data for a preliminary metallurgical testing program and confirm known intervals at the Manhattan and Goldwedge targets with the goal of producing a NI 43-101 compliant resource report later this year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Awarded High-Grade Lyell Tenement for a Further 5 Years

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Lyell tenement located within the Reefton Project.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Proposed Settlement with the Dominican Republic Government

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has accepted the Dominican Republic Government’s proposal to negotiate a Settlement Agreement with subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited, by 31 July 2024 to finalise all outstanding matters from the Las Lagunas gold tailings retreatment project which was completed in December 2019.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (the Company) (ASX: MPK) requests an immediate halt to the trading of the Company’s quoted securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Brightstar Completes Acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance Listed Investments Portfolio increase to $35 million

Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty

Related News

Lithium Investing

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Resource Investing

Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

×