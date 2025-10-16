Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine

(TheNewswire)
600-meter Drill Target Along Strike Confirmed
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 16th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from 15 samples taken at the Ripsey Mine Project in Arizona. The samples returned high grade gold and silver along with copper and zinc from the surface and in shallow underground workings. The samples cover about 600 meters of strike length, significantly extending the mineralization and drill potential.
"The Company's first samples from the Ripsey mine are quite spectacular, with high grade gold, silver, copper and zinc from surface as well as underground exposures. One of the samples reported assayed at 14.7 Au g/t, greater than 100 Ag/t (overlimit results pending), 3.28 Cu%, and 3.26 Zn %," said Dr. Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer. " What is also exciting is that all this exploration work was done in conjunction with the work we are already doing in preparation for drilling our Silver King project. Additional mapping and sampling at the Ripsey mine is planned while exploration at Silver King is ongoing and our first phase of drilling is being planned."
"To be able to come close to defining a new almost-ready drill target on patented land so close to our Silver King project means we will be able to fast-track this exploration and create synergies and efficient budgeting at both our focus property Silver King as well as dovetailing in this new opportunity at Ripsey" said Gordon Alcorn, President. "This joint exploration from the same base essentially doubles our ability to advance these projects efficiently in terms of time and resources."
"In less than three months our exploration team led by our Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson has confirmed the potential of the Silver King project and now the Ripsey project," said Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo. "The option agreement on the Ripsey project has the unique particularity of not having any minimum exploration expenditure requirements during its five-year term. This provides maximum flexibility to Prismo on how and when to allocate exploration budgets between the two projects. Another positive aspect of the Ripsey project is that a drill permit will not be required as it is located on patented land."
Table 1. Assay results for selected samples from the Ripsey Mine projec t
|
Sample
|
Location
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Width m
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
544101
|
East surface
|
502,639
|
3,651,725
|
1.5
|
2.98
|
60.40
|
1.62
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
544102
|
East surface
|
502,679
|
3,651,748
|
0.5
|
0.02
|
1.80
|
0.79
|
-
|
1.56
|
544103
|
East surface
|
502,745
|
3,651,782
|
1.0
|
0.79
|
3.82
|
-
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
544104
|
East tunnel
|
0.6
|
14.7
|
>100
|
3.28
|
0.42
|
3.26
|
544105
|
East tunnel
|
0.7
|
3.24
|
82.39
|
1.69
|
0.21
|
5.11
|
544106
|
East tunnel
|
0.6
|
3.14
|
>100
|
3.46
|
0.36
|
6.52
|
544107
|
East tunnel
|
0.8
|
3.05
|
>100
|
4.85
|
0.71
|
7.83
|
544108
|
East tunnel
|
0.75
|
1.42
|
68.10
|
.30
|
0.16
|
3.39
|
544110
|
Main stope
|
502,320
|
3,651,688
|
1.5
|
2.66
|
57.53
|
.37
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
544111
|
Main stope
|
502,309
|
3,651,688
|
0.4
|
0.06
|
1.36
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
544112
|
Main shaft
|
502,288
|
3,651,688
|
0.75
|
14.6
|
>100
|
0.60
|
0.20
|
0.18
|
544113
|
Vein HW
|
502,250
|
3,651,677
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
42.50
|
0.17
|
0.10
|
-
|
544114
|
Vein FW
|
502,250
|
3,651,677
|
0.75
|
0.11
|
5.10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
544115
|
East Shaft
|
502,420
|
3,651,693
|
1.5
|
1.19
|
18.57
|
0.11
|
-
|
-
NB: >100 indicates overlimit results pending
Figure 1 . Map showing the location of the Ripsey mine workings, claim boundary in light blue, and the Ripsey vein in red, now explored for about 600 meters along strike.
Figure 2 . Map showing the Ripsey mine and Au assays. Triangle symbols indicate samples taken from underground workings.
Figure 3 . Map showing the Ripsey mine and Ag assays. Triangle symbols indicate samples taken from underground workings.
Figure 4 . Map showing the Ripsey mine and Cu assays. Triangle symbols indicate samples taken from underground workings.
Additional Assay Results from Silver King
In addition to the results at Ripsey, Prismo has received assays for a second batch of samples taken at the Silver King project in Arizona. These new assays build on the results discussed in the News Release of September 24, 2025 .
Samples from what appear to be the northward extension of the polymetallic vein east of the Silver King glory hole yielded 47 g/t Ag, 3.43 % Pb and 3.42 % Zn (Fig. 6). Also, an additional vein was identified in a small prospect about 100 meters southwest of the Silver King mine which returned anomalous values for silver and base metals.
Table 1. Assay results for selected samples from the Silver King project
|
Sample
|
Location
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Width m
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
544521
|
Pit west of SK
|
491,763
|
3,687,752
|
Dump
|
0.01
|
38.28
|
0.14
|
0.39
|
0.12
|
544522
|
Polymetallic vein?
|
492,023
|
3,687,793
|
Dump
|
0.08
|
47.16
|
0.01
|
3.43
|
3.42
|
544556
|
Black Diamond
|
492,686
|
3,687,651
|
0.6
|
0.09
|
0.89
|
1.67
|
-
|
-
|
544557
|
Black Diamond
|
492,676
|
3,687,650
|
0.5
|
0.44
|
10.51
|
2.52
|
-
|
-
The mapping and sampling program at the Silver King project not only expanded the drill targets with the identification of two additional veins and zones of replacement mineralization but also identified a felsic intrusion with strong sericite alteration and moderate to strong stockwork of quartz-pyrite veins near the Black Diamond replacement body. This porphyry intrusion is exposed within an erosional window inside a widespread and less altered quartz diorite intrusion and may represent the upper portions of a porphyry system. This area was explored by Fischer-Watt Mining Co. in 1980 and 1981 1 . Fischer-Watt geologists concluded that the strongly quartz-sericite-pyrite body was probably related to the upper parts of a porphyry system based on rock geochemistry showing copper, molybdenum and zinc anomalies centered on the body, the alteration assemblages present, and the presence of high salinity fluid inclusions in the stockwork quartz veins.
Based on these encouraging geological observations, the Company has elected to fast-track an induced polarization (IP) survey over the property. This survey is scheduled to commence next week and is expected to take two to three weeks to complete .
Figure 5 . Map showing new copper assays at the Silver King project.
Figure 6 . Map showing new silver assays at the Silver King project.
Figure 7 . Location map for the Ripsey mine in the Arizona Copper Belt. The project is located about 20 km west of the Company's Hot Breccia deposit and about 40 km southeast of the Silver King mine.
1 Haynes, F. and Reynolds, 1980, Silver King Breccia Pipe Prospect, unpublished report, Fischer-Watt Mining Co., 5p.
QA/QC
Samples were analyzed by SGS, an internationally recognized analytical lab, with preparation at the Tempe, Arizona facility and analyses at the Burnaby laboratory. Prismo inserts controls samples consisting of standard pulps and coarse blanks in the sample stream for QA/QC purposes and also utilizes the lab's internal control samples.
Qualified Person
Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. The historic data presented in this press release was obtained from public sources, should be considered incomplete and is not qualified under NI 43-101, but is believed to be accurate. The Company has not verified the historical data presented and it cannot be relied upon, and it is being used solely to aid in exploration plans. References to mineralization at the Magma Mine and Resolution Copper deposit is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Silver King property.
About the Silver King
Discovered in 1875, the Silver King mine was one of Arizona ' s most important historic producers, yielding nearly 6 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 61 oz/t. The Silver King mine sits only 3 km from the main shaft of the Resolution Copper project — a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP and one of the world ' s largest unmined copper deposits with an estimated copper resource of 1.787 billion metric tonnes at an average grade of 1.5% copper (1) . The unique land position is fully surrounded by Resolution Copper ' s claim block, offering strategic upside. Selected samples from small-scale production in the late 1990s returned grades as high as 644 oz/t silver (18,250 g/t) and 0.53 oz/t gold (15 g/t), indicating that high-grade mineralization remains.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
Phone: (416) 361-0737
Contact:
Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com
Gordon Aldcorn, President gordon.aldcorn@prismometals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Silver King.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Silver King.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the ability to raise capital to fund the drilling campaign at Silver King and the timing of such drilling campaign.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
