Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Announces Expanded Drill Plan

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received final assay results including overlimits for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at the Silver King project located in Arizona. The new assays include 619 gt Ag and 511 gt Ag for two samples taken at the Silver King shaft area, as well as 757 gt Ag, 1.5% Cu, 6.7% Pb, and 11.5% Zn for the recently encountered polymetallic vein.  Preliminary assay data was described in a news release dated September 24, 2025.

"The overlimit assays for silver highlight the high-grade nature of both the mineralization around the Silver King mine and the recently encountered polymetallic vein. The results confirm the significance of the recently discovered polymetallic vein as a new exploration target at the Silver King project," said Dr. Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer. "Overlimit copper assays ranging from 1.11% to 2.43% copper for three samples from the replacement mineralization area provides encouraging data for this style of mineralization. The replacement mineralization occurs along strike with the stratigraphic horizon at the nearby Magma mine and occurs as a large body on the Black Diamond claim."

Figure 1 . Geologic and land map of the Silver King project showing newly described polymetallic vein in magenta (Ag-Pb-Zn), copper vein in green (Cu-Ag) and stratigraphically controlled replacement mineralization in red.  The strongly altered intrusion with stockwork quartz-pyrite veining is indicated by the crosshatch.

Table 1. Assay results for samples with overlimits from the Silver King project

Sample

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

Sb ppm

Bi ppm

Ba ppm

Hg ppm

New polymetallic vein

544510

0.03

757

1.51

6.69

11.53

7788

0.3

>10000

12.84

Silver King mine

544514

1.07

619

0.59

0.44

0.63

337

3

>10000

1.7

544517

0.04

511

0.09

0.26

0.43

377

0.2

>10000

15.66

Cu replacement zone

544502

0.47

7

1.35

-

0.02

0.8

71.8

30

544507

2.26

25

2.43

-

0.23

0.4

33.5

12

0.01

544508

0.73

12

1.11

-

0.28

0.4

29.1

12

0.03

544552

35

0.14

2.81

2.21

114

0.5

24

2.11

.

Figure 2 .  Map showing Silver King project and nearby mineral deposits. The Silver King deposit is located 3km from the Resolution Copper deposit ( a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP ) and the high-grade Magma mine, a former copper and silver producer.

Drill Program Update

Prior to the discovery of the mineralized veins and porphyry related style mineralization announced recently, Prismo had planned a drill program at the historic Silver King mine for about 1,000 meters. That drill plan was designed to test the upper half of the steeply dipping pipelike Silver King mineralized body as well as potential mineralization adjacent to the dense stockwork that was the focus of historic mining.

Following the recent discoveries, Prismo is planning to add second phase of drilling for an additional 1,000 meters. This additional program will focus on the newly identified targets outside of the historic mining area, such as the polymetallic vein and the copper vein mentioned above. Drilling of a large body of replacement mineralization on the patented Black Diamond claim is also being planned and is road accessible on private ground.

Figure 3 . Cross section through the Silver King mine workings showing proposed drill holes (in black) to test the pipelike mineralized body (in red)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Planned drill pads for the Silver King project.

"Much of the focus of the exploration program to date has consisted of a property-wide survey of historic mines and prospects surrounding the direct Silver King workings," said Gordon Aldcorn, President of Prismo. " This work has expanded our geological thinking and resulted in the recognition of several new types of mineralization at the project, providing additional targets for exploration. Prismo has already submitted a plan of operations for the drill program with Forest Services. Some of the drilling sites considered for the new targets will be subject to further permitting applications."

Figure 5. Copper assays for samples taken at the Silver King project.

Figure 6. Silver assays for samples taken at the Silver King project.

Table 4. Locations for samples mentioned in the text.

Sample

Location

Type/width (m)

E WGS84

N WGS84

544502

Black Diamond

Grab

492,633

3,687,623

544507

Replacement zone

Dump

492,054

3,687,431

544508

Replacement zone

0.7

491,986

3,687,334

544510

Polymetallic vein

Dump

491,863

3,687,565

544514

Silver King Mine

Dump

491,855

3,687,907

544517

Silver King Mine

Dump

491,855

3,687,907

544552

Replacement zone float

Selected

491,928

3,688,043

Sample data previously released in News Release dated September 24, 2025.

QA/QC

Samples were analyzed by SGS, an internationally recognized analytical lab, with preparation at the Tempe, Arizona facility and analyses at the Burnaby laboratory.  Prismo inserts control samples consisting of standard pulps and coarse blanks in the sample stream for QA/QC purposes and also utilizes the labs internal control samples.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.  The historic data presented in this press release was obtained from public sources, should be considered incomplete and is not qualified under NI 43-101, but is believed to be accurate. The Company has not verified the historical data presented and it cannot be relied upon, and it is being used solely to aid in exploration plans. References to mineralization at the Magma Mine and Resolution Copper deposit are not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Silver King property.

About the Silver King

Discovered in 1875, the Silver King mine was one of Arizona ' s most important historic producers, yielding nearly 6 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 61 oz/t.  The Silver King mine sits only 3 km from the main shaft of the Resolution Copper project — a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP and one of the world ' s largest unmined copper deposits with an estimated copper resource of 1.787 billion metric tonnes at an average grade of 1.5% copper (1) . The unique land position is fully surrounded by Resolution Copper ' s claim block, offering strategic upside. Selected samples from small-scale production in the late 1990s returned grades as high as 644 oz/t silver (18,250 g/t) and 0.53 oz/t gold (15 g/t), indicating that high-grade mineralization remains.

  1. (1) https://resolutioncopper.com/about-us/

  2. (2) Briggs, D., 2015, Superior, Arizona: An old mining camp with many lives, Ariz. Geol Survey Contributed Report CR-15-D, 13p.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.

Please follow @PrismoMetals on

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Phone: (416) 361-0737

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com

Gordon Aldcorn, President gordon.aldcorn@prismometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as " intends" or " anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results " may", " could", " should", " would" or " occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Silver King.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Silver King.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the ability to raise capital to fund the drilling campaign at Silver King and the timing of such drilling campaign.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Targeting high-grade silver, gold and copper in historic districts in Mexico and Arizona.

