Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 20th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 12.5 million units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $1,250,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.175. The Warrants will contain an accelerated expiry clause (the " Acceleration Clause "). Pursuant to the Acceleration Clause, if the Shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), then the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release announcing the accelerated Warrant term, pursuant to which the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar days after the date of such news release.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for drilling at its Silver King project and for general corporate purposes . In August 2025, Prismo submitted a plan of operations for the drill program with the Forest Service in Arizona. The first phase of drilling at Silver King will consist of a minimum of 1,000 meters.
Dr. Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer of Prismo commented: "This first phase is designed to test the upper half of the steeply dipping pipelike Silver King mineralized body as well as potentially mineralization adjacent to the dense stockwork that was the focus of historic mining. Follow up drilling will expand on the initial program based on the results and may include separate targets outside of the historic mining area, such as the polymetallic vein mentioned above. The discovery of the two mineralized veins and porphyry style mineralization has resulted in Prismo evaluating a larger drill program to test those targets."
Dr. Gibson added: "We have also received the overlimit assays for silver for four samples from the Ripsey mine, which range from 132 to 224 g/t Ag. These results confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralization along the Ripsey vein, exposed at the surface and in underground workings over about 600 meters along strike."
Figure 1. Proposed drill pads for the Silver King project in the process of being permitted.
Figure 2 . Cross section through the Silver King mine workings showing proposed drill holes (in black) to test the pipelike mineralized body (in red)
The Private Placement will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on October 18th, 2025, held Shares (and who continue to hold such Shares as of the closing date of the Private Placement), pursuant to the existing securityholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 – Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the " Existing Securityholder Exemption "). The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Securityholder Exemption exceeding the maximum amount of the Private Placement, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.
The Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement, and the Existing Securityholder Exemption will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.
The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Private Placement, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.
The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Assay Results
The Company has also received the overlimit assays for silver for four samples from the Ripsey mine, ranging from 132 to 224 g/t Ag, announced October 16, 2025 (Table 1). These results confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralization along the Ripsey vein, exposed at the surface and in underground workings over about 600 meters along strike.
Table 1. Assay results for samples taken of the Ripsey vein
|
Sample
|
Location
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Width m
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
544101
|
East surface
|
502,639
|
3,651,725
|
1.5
|
2.98
|
60.40
|
1.62
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
544102
|
East surface
|
502,679
|
3,651,748
|
0.5
|
0.02
|
1.80
|
0.79
|
-
|
1.56
|
544103
|
East surface
|
502,745
|
3,651,782
|
1.0
|
0.79
|
3.82
|
-
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
544104
|
East tunnel
|
0.6
|
14.7
|
214
|
3.28
|
0.42
|
3.26
|
544105
|
East tunnel
|
0.7
|
3.24
|
82.39
|
1.69
|
0.21
|
5.11
|
544106
|
East tunnel
|
0.6
|
3.14
|
132
|
3.46
|
0.36
|
6.52
|
544107
|
East tunnel
|
0.8
|
3.05
|
223
|
4.85
|
0.71
|
7.83
|
544108
|
East tunnel
|
0.75
|
1.42
|
68.10
|
.30
|
0.16
|
3.39
|
544110
|
Main stope
|
502,320
|
3,651,688
|
1.5
|
2.66
|
57.53
|
.37
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
544111
|
Main stope
|
502,309
|
3,651,688
|
0.4
|
0.06
|
1.36
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
544112
|
Main shaft
|
502,288
|
3,651,688
|
0.75
|
14.6
|
148
|
0.60
|
0.20
|
0.18
|
544113
|
Vein HW
|
502,250
|
3,651,677
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
42.50
|
0.17
|
0.10
|
-
|
544114
|
Vein FW
|
502,250
|
3,651,677
|
0.75
|
0.11
|
5.10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
544115
|
East Shaft
|
502,420
|
3,651,693
|
1.5
|
1.19
|
18.57
|
0.11
|
-
|
-
About the Silver King
Discovered in 1875, the Silver King mine was one of Arizona ' s most important historic producers, yielding nearly 6 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 61 oz/t. The Silver King mine sits only 3 km from the main shaft of the Resolution Copper project — a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP and one of the world ' s largest unmined copper deposits with an estimated copper resource of 1.787 billion metric tonnes at an average grade of 1.5% copper (1) . The unique land position is fully surrounded by Resolution Copper ' s claim block, offering strategic upside. Selected samples from small-scale production in the late 1990s returned grades as high as 644 oz/t silver (18,250 g/t) and 0.53 oz/t gold (15 g/t), indicating that high-grade mineralization remains.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Silver King.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Silver King.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the ability to raise capital to fund the drilling campaign at Silver King and the timing of such drilling campaign.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
