Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia, December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " BCBCA "). Shareholders approved the continuance at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 2, 2025.

In connection with the continuance, the Company has replaced its articles and bylaws with new notice of articles and articles, respectively, under the BCBCA. The CUSIP / ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares and the stock symbol for the Company's common shares remain unchanged.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Phone: (416) 361-0737

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com

Gordon Aldcorn, President gordon.aldcorn@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

